Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 Forms from Dec 04: Important Dates

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026: Directorate of Education Delhi (DoE) has released the Admission Schedule 2026-27 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 Open Seats in Private Schools (other than EWS/DG/CWSN) according to which the application forms will be available from December 04, 2025.

As per the Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 notification released on the official website, the admission process will start with the release of the admission criteria on November 28.

“Admission process will start on November 28, 2025 with uploading of the criteria and their points in the module of the Delhi Education Department”, Delhi Education Department said while releasing the Delhi Nursery (Pre-School Nursery, Pre-Primary KG and Class 1 other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) Admission Schedule 2026-27.

Upon release, the parents and guardians can download the admission criteria and application forms from the Delhi Education Department website "edudel.nic.in".

Application forms from December 04

As per the admission schedule released by the Directorate of Education, applications for admissions in private-unaided recognized schools of Delhi for the academic session 2026-27 for Nursery, KG and Class 1 will be available from December 04, 2025.

Last date of application has been fixed as December 27, 2025.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) also said that the entire admission process to fill Open Seats (other than EWS/DG/CWSN Category Seats) in Private Unaided Recognized schools of Delhi will be fully online.

However, the admission in government schools will be conducted in online and offline modes both, the education department said.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026 Important Dates

Admission Process Start: November 28, 2025 with the release of criteria

Application form available from: December 04, 2025

Last date of application: December 27, 2025

Delhi Nursery Admission 1st List 2024: January 23, 2026

Delhi Nursery Admission 2nd List 2024: February 09, 2026

Age Limit for Nursery, KG and Class 1 admission Delhi

The Delhi Nursery Admission circular specifies age limits as on 31 March 2026:

Nursery (Balvatika 1): 3 to 4 years

KG: 4 to 5 years

Class 1: 5 to 6 years

The notice states, “A child must have attained the prescribed minimum age as on 31st March 2026.”

It also formalises the shift to 6+ years for Class 1, in line with NEP changes.

Parents submitting application forms for their wards are required to provide proof of residence and also INR 25/- as admission fees (non-refundable).

Delhi EWS, DG Admission 2026

The DoE meanwhile has also asked all private schools to reserve 25% seats for EWS/DG Category students and Child with Disability.

The DoE has also asked the private schools to ensure that the criterion wise break up points of all applicants is displayed on their websites.

“The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the website shall be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website under head Admission Criteria 2026-27.

The DoE also directed all private schools to conduct draw of lots in transparent manner.

