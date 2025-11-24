RRB CEN 08/2024 Admit Card Released: Steps, Link to Download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released today i.e. Monday November 24, 2025 on its official website rrb.digialm.com the Admit Card (E Call Letter) of the candidates who are appearing for the RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) Computer Based Test (CBT)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Exam 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released today i.e. Monday November 24, 2025 on its official website rrb.digialm.com the Admit Card (E Call Letter) of the candidates who are appearing for the RRB Group D (CEN 08/2024) Computer Based Test (CBT).

RRB Group D November 2025 Admit Card

Candidates who have registered for the RRB Group D exam notification of which was issued in the name of CEN 08/2024 should note that the E-Call letter or Admit Card or Hall Ticket is a compulsory document to appear in the exam.

Hence, all registered candidates should download and take printout of their Admit Card well ahead of the exam schedule.

Candidates should also check for errors in their admit card after downloading. In case their name, photo and other personal details are not printed, they should immediately report to their regional board.

The candidates should also note that the exam date, time and exam city name and address is printed on the admit card.

The exam centre name and address should be in accordance to the advanced intimation slip released earlier.

Steps, Link to Download RRB Group D Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website: “ rrb.digialm.com ”

” Step 2: Enter your Registration Number

Step 3: Enter Date of Birth in the format as shown

Step 4: Type the characters shown in the given image

Step 5: Click on the log-in button and then on the given link to download the admit card

RRB Group D Exam Schedule

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) to fill various vacancies in the Indian Railway as per the notification issued under CEN 08/2024.

As per the revised schedule, the railway job exam for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Computer Based Test) will be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026.

The Railway board has also sent SMS and Emails to candidates, whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications.

The registration number is compulsory to download the admit card. Hence, candidates can go to www.rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials if they have forgotten.

About RRB Group D Online Exam

The RRB Group online exam will be conducted for 90 minutes consisting of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

The Group D examination is conducted to fill several roles such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and various technical positions in departments including Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.

RRB Group D Eligibility

The eligibility or minimum qualification to appear for the Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (formerly known as Group D) exam is 10th pass or equivalent, ITI, or NAC from NCVT.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had started application and online registration process for the exam from January 23, 2025. The last date of application was February 22, 2025.

The total vacancies to be filled as per the notification are 32,438. The Railway Recruitment Board has received more than one crore (1,08,22,423 to be precise) applications before the last date of application.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic