CTET Feb 2026 registration starts, Apply before Dec 18

CTET February 2026: Online registration and application process for the 21st edition of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started.
Interested candidates should note that online registration for CTET 2026 has started from today i.e. November 27, 2025, and they need to apply online before December 18, 2025, as per the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin released today.
The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8. The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.
"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.
The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on February 08, 2026
Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.
Candidates can apply and submit applications online for the Central Teaching Eligibility Exam (Paper-1 and Paper-2) using the link: "ctet.nic.in" follwing the steps given below.
CTET Application and Exam fees for:
CTET fees should be paid using any one of the applicable and available online mode.
The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:
The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.
There is no age limit as such. For more details including CTET Syllabus, admit card download date, CTET answer keys and result declaration schedule candidates should refer to the Information Bulletin.
