CTET Feb 2026 registration starts, Apply before Dec 18

Online registration and application process for the 21st edition of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started

Interested candidates should note that online registration for CTET 2026 has started from today i.e. November 27, 2025, and they need to apply online before December 18, 2025, as per the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin released today.

CTET 2026 Exam Pattern

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test comprises of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to opt classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8. The question papers are of objective in nature meaning there will be multiple options for every question.

"All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking", the CTET 2026 Information Bulletin said.

CTET 2026 Date

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will be held on February 08, 2026

Exams for both the papers will be of 02:30 hours and will be held as per the following schedule.

CTET 2026 Paper 1 will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM on February 08, 2026 (Evening Shift)

CTET 2026 Paper 2 will be conducted from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon on February 08, 2026 (Morning Shift)

CTET 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply and submit applications online for the Central Teaching Eligibility Exam (Paper-1 and Paper-2) using the link: "ctet.nic.in" follwing the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website: " ctet.nic.in "

" Step 2: Click on the link marked as "Apply for CTET February 2026"

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Download and Read the Information Bulletin carefully and click on the check box to confirm

Step 5: Fill the form and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Pay the exam fees to confirm your registration

CTET 2026 Fees

CTET Application and Exam fees for:

General / OBC (NCL) category is Rs. 1,000 only for Paper 1 or 2, Rs, 1,200 for both papers

SC / ST / Differently Abled Person category candidates is Rs. 500 only for Paper 1 or 2, Rs, 600 for both papers

CTET fees should be paid using any one of the applicable and available online mode.

CTET Eligibility Criteria

The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.

There is no age limit as such. For more details including CTET Syllabus, admit card download date, CTET answer keys and result declaration schedule candidates should refer to the Information Bulletin.

