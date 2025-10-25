CBSE confirms CTET 2026 date, to start registration soon

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) and is set to start application process soon.
In a notification released Friday, the CBSE said will conduct the next Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday February 08, 2026.
“The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 21st Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 08th February, 2026 (Sunday)”, the CBSE said in the notification dated October 24, 2025.
The CBSE further said that CTET 2026 will have two papers - Paper- I and Paper-II, and will be conducted in 20 languages and held in 132 cities across India.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet confirmed the registration schedule but said the online application process for CTET 2026 will start soon through the official website.
“The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website ctet.nic.in”, the CBSE said.
The CBSE also advised the candidates who wish o appear in the CTET exam to carefully read the information bulletin before submitting their application.
The CTET Information Bulletin, to be available on the official website, should contain details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.
The CTET 2026 syllabus, exam pattern and the details of languages will be known only after the publication of the Information Bulletin. However, the teacher eligibility test last year was held as per the following details.
The CTET exam includes two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The CTET syllabus is almost the same for somesubjects in Paper 1 and Paper 2, but the difficulty level varies from each other.
The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:
The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.
