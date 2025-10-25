CBSE confirms CTET 2026 date, to start registration soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) and is set to start application process soon

Saturday October 25, 2025 11:35 AM , ummid.com News Network

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) and is set to start application process soon.

In a notification released Friday, the CBSE said will conduct the next Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday February 08, 2026.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 21st Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on 08th February, 2026 (Sunday)”, the CBSE said in the notification dated October 24, 2025.

The CBSE further said that CTET 2026 will have two papers - Paper- I and Paper-II, and will be conducted in 20 languages and held in 132 cities across India.

CTET 2026 Registration

The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet confirmed the registration schedule but said the online application process for CTET 2026 will start soon through the official website.

“The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website ctet.nic.in”, the CBSE said.

The CBSE also advised the candidates who wish o appear in the CTET exam to carefully read the information bulletin before submitting their application.

“Aspiring candidates are requested to download Information Bulletin from above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying”, the CBSE said in the CTET notification released Friday.

The CTET Information Bulletin, to be available on the official website, should contain details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.

CTET Exam Pattern

The CTET 2026 syllabus, exam pattern and the details of languages will be known only after the publication of the Information Bulletin. However, the teacher eligibility test last year was held as per the following details.

CTET exam was held last year in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Manipuri, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Kanada, Nepali, Oriya, Khasi, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Tibetan, Mizo, Garo, Gujarati languages.

The CTET exam was based on objective type questioms.

Marks were granted for every right answers

No negative marking was applicable.

Candidates were required to attempt all the sections.

In CTET Paper 2, the fourth section wass optional. Candidates were given option to choose as per their subject choice

The CTET exam includes two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

CTET Paper 1 is for the candidates who want to become a teacher for classes I to V

CTET Paper 2 is for classes VI to VIII.

The CTET syllabus is almost the same for somesubjects in Paper 1 and Paper 2, but the difficulty level varies from each other.

CTET Eligibility Criteria

The persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges) Regulations as amended and notified from time to time.

Minimum qualifications laid down in the Recruitment Rules for the teachers by the Appropriate Government where the school is situated or the Recruitment Rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified. It does not vest any right with the candidate for appointment. The eligibility shall be finally verified, by the concerned recruiting agency / appointing authority.

The CTET is held every year in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) vide Notification dated 23rd August, 2010 and 29th JULY, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic