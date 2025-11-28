AMU Civil Service Coaching 2026: RCA Entrance Test, Application Deadline Revised

AMU Civil Service Coaching 2026: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has rescheduled the Entrance Test conducted for admission in the university’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) which provides free coaching to civil services aspirants and also extended the last date of application.

AMU RCA Entrance Test Date

The AMU RCA Entrance Test was originally scheduled to be held today i.e. Friday November 28, 2025.

In its latest notification however the university announced the postponement of the AMU RCA Entrance Test to January 2026. The university has not yet confirmed the exact date.

“The revised date of the examination will be notified later on the University’s official website”, Prof Mohd Hasan, Director, Residential Coaching Academy, said.

Application for AMU RCA Entrance Test

While rescheduling the Entrance Test for the AMU RCA, the university has also extended the last date of application. The decision has been taken to provide candidates additional time to apply.

“The last date for submission of applications has also been extended to January 20, 2026”, Prof Hasan said.

“This rescheduling aims to ensure wider participation and facilitate a smooth application and examination process”, he said.

AMU RCA Entrance Exam Centres

The university will conduct the entrance examinations in nine cities: Aligarh, New Delhi, Srinagar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Murshidabad, Patna, Lucknow and Malappuram.

The result and final list of the selected candidates will be published on the AMU RCA website "oaps.amuonline.ac.in".

Steps to apply

Go to the official websing using the URL link: " oaps.amuonline.ac.in "

" Login using your Email and password. Your Dashboard will be available to you for filling the form.

Fill and submit the form

Please note you have to pay INR 700 as entrance exam fee. Fee should be paid online.

AMU RCA Free Coaching for Civil Services

The selection of the candidates for Free Coaching for Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and others) is held through a Written Test and Essay.

The written test is followed by personal interview. The personal interview date and schedule will be notified later on the AMU RCA website.

The intake capactiy of the AMU RCA Free UPSC coaching is 100. Eligibility is graduation in any discipline in 2025 or before.

