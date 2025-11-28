RRB CEN 05/2025 Application Window Closes on Nov 30, Apply Now

The Ministry of Railways is receiving Online Registration and Application for a total of 2,569 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2025

Candidates applying for RRB Recruitment of JE/DMS/CMA posts should note that the online application started on October 31, 2025. Last date of application is November 30, 2025.

Hence the candidates who have not applied so far can do so before the last date of application, which is November 30, 2025 for RRB CEN 05/2025 notification.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application.

Steps to apply for RRB CEN 05/2025 Exam

Visit the official RRB website and find the CEN 05/2025 recruitment notification: "www.rrbapply.gov.in".

Complete the registration process by providing details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in with the credentials provided and fill out the application form with all required information.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Save a copy of the completed application for future reference.

RRB CEN 05/2025 Eligibility Criteria, Fees and Age Limit

Educational qualification required to apply for vacancies and posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN 05/2025 notification is three year diploma in respective fields from a recognised board for the post of Junior Engineer, B.Sc Degree in Phsyics and Chemistry for the vacant post of Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and three year Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution for the vacancy of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS).

The vacancies are for the candidates in the age group of 18-33.

Detailed eligibility criteria, age limit and other details can be found in the notification.

Application fees is Rs 500 for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after ist stage CBT) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.

RRB CEN 05/2025 Admit Card Download

Regarding the hall ticket, admit card and e-call letter, the Railway board said it will be sent to registered and eligible candidates via email. Candidates will be informed about the RRB CEN 05/2025 admit card download via SMS and email.

"SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs", the railway board said.

"Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with Annexure V (D) (declaration for scribe, wherever applicable) from the RRBs websites about 7-8 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post", the board said.

RRB CEN 05/2025: Important Dates

Date of Indicative Notice in Employment News: 4.10.2025

Opening date of Online application: 31.10.2025

Closing date for Submission of Online Application: 30.11.2025 (23:59 hours)

Last Date for Application fee payment for the submitted applications: 02.12.2025

Dates for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee (Please Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ form and ‘Chosen RRB’ cannot be modified): 03.12.2025 to 12.12.2025

Dates during which eligible scribe candidates must provide their scribe details in the application portal: 13.12.2025 to 17.12.2025

All registered candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board will publish advanced intimation slip detailing the exam centre city and exam centre list.

