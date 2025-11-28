RRB CEN 05/2025 Application Window Closes on Nov 30, Apply Now

RRB CEN-05/2025: The Ministry of Railways is receiving Online Registration and Application for a total of 2,569 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 05/2025.
Candidates applying for RRB Recruitment of JE/DMS/CMA posts should note that the online application started on October 31, 2025. Last date of application is November 30, 2025.
Hence the candidates who have not applied so far can do so before the last date of application, which is November 30, 2025 for RRB CEN 05/2025 notification.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application.
Educational qualification required to apply for vacancies and posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN 05/2025 notification is three year diploma in respective fields from a recognised board for the post of Junior Engineer, B.Sc Degree in Phsyics and Chemistry for the vacant post of Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), and three year Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution for the vacancy of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS).
The vacancies are for the candidates in the age group of 18-33.
Detailed eligibility criteria, age limit and other details can be found in the notification.
Application fees is Rs 500 for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after ist stage CBT) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.
Regarding the hall ticket, admit card and e-call letter, the Railway board said it will be sent to registered and eligible candidates via email. Candidates will be informed about the RRB CEN 05/2025 admit card download via SMS and email.
"SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. However, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs", the railway board said.
"Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter along with Annexure V (D) (declaration for scribe, wherever applicable) from the RRBs websites about 7-8 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable). Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post", the board said.
All registered candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board will publish advanced intimation slip detailing the exam centre city and exam centre list.
