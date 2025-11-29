RRB CEN 07/2025 NTPC (UG): Last Date of Application Extended

RRB NTPC CEN 07/2025: The Ministry of Railways has extended the last date of application for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 07/2025.
Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) 2025 exam should note that the online application started on October 28, 2025. Last date of application was November 27, 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) however extended the last date of application till December 04, 2025 (23:59 hours).
"The last date for Application fee payment for the submitted application has also been extended till December 06, 2025", the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in a notification released today.
Hence the candidates who have not applied so far can do so before the last date of application which is December 04, 2025 for RRB NTPC CEN 07/2025 notification.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application.
Application fees is Rs 500 for for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after CBT‑1) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.
