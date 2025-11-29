RRB CEN 07/2025 NTPC (UG): Last Date of Application Extended

RRB NTPC CEN 07/2025: The Ministry of Railways has extended the last date of application for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) posts as advertised by the of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 07/2025.

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) 2025 exam should note that the online application started on October 28, 2025. Last date of application was November 27, 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) however extended the last date of application till December 04, 2025 (23:59 hours).

"The last date for Application fee payment for the submitted application has also been extended till December 06, 2025", the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in a notification released today.

Hence the candidates who have not applied so far can do so before the last date of application which is December 04, 2025 for RRB NTPC CEN 07/2025 notification.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application.

Steps to apply for RRB NTPC UG 2025 Exam

Visit the official RRB website and find the NTPC 2025 UG recruitment notification: " www.rrbapply.gov.in ".

". Complete the registration process by providing details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Log in with the credentials provided and fill out the application form with all required information.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Save a copy of the completed application for future reference.

RRB CEN 07/2025 Eligibility Criteria, Fees and Age Limit

Educational qualification required to apply for vacancies and posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) CEN 07/2025 notification is Class 12 (10+2) passed or equivalent from a recognised board.

Age limit is minimum 18 and maximum 33 years as of 01 January 2026 (relaxation as per government norms).

Nationality: Indian citizen (or specified categories such as citizens of Nepal/Bhutan or eligible refugees/POIs as allowed).

Skills: Typing ability in English or Hindi required for posts like Clerk/Typist.

Medical standards: Candidates must meet medical and physical fitness norms set by RRB.

Application fees is Rs 500 for for General/OBC candidates (Rs 400 refundable after CBT‑1), and Rs. 250 (Rs. 250 refundable after CBT‑1) for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/Transgender/Minorities/EBC/Ex‑Servicemen candidates.



