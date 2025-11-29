India going through extremely sensitive, worrying phase: Jamiat Ulama

Bhopal: The Jamiat Ulama i Hind Saturday November 29, 2025 at its National Governing Meeting expressed concerns over the current situation in India.

"India is going through an extremely sensitive and worrying phase", President of Jamiat Ulama i Hind Maulana Mahmood Madani said while address the organisation's National Governing Meeting held at the Barkatullah Education Campus in Bhopal.

Mahmood Madani also accused that "systematic attempts are being made to empower a particular class while rendering other communities legally helpless, socially isolated, and economically humiliated."

"These efforts are taking shape in the form of economic boycotts, bulldozer actions, mob lynching, sabotage of Muslim endowments, and organized campaigns against religious seminaries and Islamic symbols", he said.

"Fundamental rights at stake"

Maulana Madani also criticized the new Conversion Law, and asserted that the Constitution grants every citizen the freedom to follow and propagate their religion.

"However, the newly framed conversion law in various states seeks to curtail this fundamental right", he said.

"The law is being enforced in such a manner that religious preaching itself becomes a punishable offence, while those involved in ‘ghar wapsi’—conversion into Hinduism—enjoy complete immunity. This creates an impression that society is being pushed in a particular ideological direction", he added.

"Smear campaign against Islam and Muslims"

Maulana Madani also condemned the baseless propaganda surrounding “Love Jihad” and similar labels.

He said that anti-Islam forces have distorted the sacred Islamic concept of jihad, turning it into a term synonymous with violence, and have coined expressions like “love jihad”, “land jihad”, “education jihad”, and “spit jihad” to malign Muslims and insult their religion.

"Unfortunately, some government and media officials also use such terms irresponsibly", he said.

He clarified that jihad in Islam is a noble duty aimed at eliminating injustice, protecting humanity, and establishing peace. Even armed struggle is sanctioned only to prevent oppression and disorder.

Moreover, jihad is not an individual or private undertaking; only a legitimate and organized state authority can determine it under Islamic jurisprudence.

"India, being a democratic and secular nation, is not an Islamic state; hence any debate about physical jihad here has no relevance.

"Muslims are constitutionally bound citizens, and the government is responsible for protecting the rights of all. He emphasized that the greatest form of jihad—jihad al-akbar—is the struggle against one’s own ego, greed, anger, and moral weaknesses", he said.

Speeches of Distinguished Scholars

Darul Uloom Deoband’s Rector and Shaykh al-Hadith, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, spoke on spiritual purification (tazkiyah), emphasizing sincerity of intention as the foundation of all religious and communal efforts.

Maulana Muhammad Salman Bijnori, Vice President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and senior teacher at Darul Uloom Deoband, described faith as the greatest divine blessing for which every sacrifice is justified. He stressed the need for establishing schools with an Islamic environment to protect future generations from ideological deviation.

He dismissed accusations against madrasas as baseless and invited critics to visit these institutions, calling them transparent like an open book.

He further stated that Indian Muslims have never been and will never be aligned with anti-national elements, and true Islamic teachings inspire sincere patriotism.

Other notable speakers included Mufti Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri (Darul Uloom Deoband), Mufti Iftikhar Qasmi (President Jamiat Ulama Karnataka), Maulana Abdullah Maroofi (Darul Uloom Deoband), Maulana Ameenul Haq Abdullah (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama UP), Maulana Abdul Qawi (Vice President, Jamiat Telangana), Mufti Ashfaq Qazi (Mumbai), Maulana Nadeem Siddiqi (Maharashtra), Maulana Sajid Falahi, Mufti Abdul Razzaq Amrohvi, Maulana Yahya Karimi, Maulana Zainul Abidin (Karnataka), and Mufti Saleem Sakars etc.Maulana Niyaz Ahmad Farooqi presented the annual budget.

Resolutions

The meeting adopted clear and comprehensive resolutions on several significant issues, including the Waqf Act, Islamophobia, the fabricated notion of ‘Love Jihad’, protection of madarsas, Establishment of schools within an Islamic environment, the Uniform Civil Code, and the ongoing genocide in Palestine.



In the first session Prof. Syed Nauman Shah Jahanpuri (Vice President, Jamiat UP) presented the resolution on protection of Islamic madrasas and establishment of modern schools with an Islamic environment.

Maulana Muhammad Aqil Qasmi (President Jamiat Western UP) presented the resolution on combating growing hate and Islamophobia.Mufti Shamsuddin Bijli (Jamiat Karnataka) presented the resolution on the myth of ‘Love Jihad’.Mufti Javed Iqbal Qasmi (President Jamiat Bihar) presented the resolution on Palestine.

Maulana Muhammad Ibrahim (President Jamiat Kerala) presented the resolution on the Uniform Civil Code.Maulana Abdul Qadir presented the resolution on the situation in Assam and SR-related issues.Haji Muhammad Haroon (President Jamiat MP) presented the resolution on the Waqf Act.

Awards and Elections

Three state units - Western UP Zone, Assam, and Nagaland, were honored with the Shaikh-ul-Hind Award for outstanding performance.

Eleven districts — Bijnor (UP), Murshidabad (WB), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Hailakandi (Assam), Kishanganj (Bihar), Sipahijala (Tripura), Bangalore (Karnataka), Hojai and Dimapur (Assam), Jehanabad (Bihar), and Sitapur & Mau (UP), received the Shaikh-ul-Islam Award for excellence in membership drive, unit formation, social reform, and religious education.

Maulana Muhammad Salman Bijnori (Darul Uloom Deoband) and Qari Muhammad Ameen Pokran were elected as the two Vice Presidents of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, while Qari Muhammad Shaukat Ali Vait was re-elected as Treasurer.

More than 1,500 members of the Governing Council from across India participated in the session.

