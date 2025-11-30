Karim Benzema's hat-trick takes Al Ittihad to King’s Cup Semi Finals

King’s Cup: French Star Footballer Karim Benzema Saturday scored a hat-trick to take Al Ittihad to 2025-26 Saudi King’s Cup Semi Finals.

Playing against Al Shabab at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah in the King’ Cup Quarter Finals, Benzema led Al Ittihad to a 4-1 victory.

The game showcased Al Ittihad's attacking prowess, particularly from star forward Karim Benzema, who scored a brilliant hat-trick.

Al Ittihad vs al Al Shabab Highlights

Al Ittihad vs al Al Shabab football match Saturday started with the later earning lead when former Al Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah sent the ball past the goal keeper in 14th minute of the match.

The lead, however, lasted only until the 20th minute, when Mohamed Doumbia drew Al Ittihad level.

Ten minutes later, Benzema completed the turnaround, firing in his first of the night to make it 2-1 as the Jeddah side took control of the Quarter Final.

The French superstar then sealed qualification in an emphatic fashion in the Second Half, completing his hat-trick in just two minutes — striking in the 84th minute before adding another in the 86th, to put the match out of reach and book Al Ittihad’s place in the last four.

Karim Benzema'dan bir gol daha!pic.twitter.com/HA8PWolbT8 — S Sport Plus (@ssportplustr) November 29, 2025

Benzema joins Al-Ittihad top goalscorers' list

Karim Benzema’s hat-trick Saturday also earned him the Man of the Match award.

Karim Benzema signed off another milestone Saturday. The French footballer, who said good bye to La Liga club Real Madrid in 2023 to join Al Ittihad, completed 50 goals for Jeddah based Saudi FC.

Benzema on Saturday also entered in the list of Al-Ittihad top goalscorers.

The match was a thrilling affair early on, but Al Ittihad's superior depth and home advantage overwhelmed Al Shabab after the opening goal.

Al Shabab struggled defensively, particularly against Benzema's movement and finishing.

With the win against Al Shabab Saturday, Al Ittihad joins city rivals Al Ahli, Al Hilal and Al Kholood in the King’s Cup Semi Finals.

