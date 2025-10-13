October 13, 2025: The Day of Netanyahu's Defeat

Today marked the defeat of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Hamas led Resistance Groups released the hostages and captives in exchange of Palestinian prisoners

Monday October 13, 2025 9:50 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Defeated Benjamin Netanyahu reduced to a mere onlooker as Trump talks to daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv October 13, 2025.]

Palestine/Tel Aviv: Today marked the defeat of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Hamas led Resistance Groups released the hostages and captives in exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

The Resistance Fighters had taken into custody 251 captives and hostages in order to force the far right Zionist regime to release thousands of Palestinians languishing in Israeli jails and end the illegal Israeli occupation.

Some 203 hostages and captives were released following the prisoners' exchange deal signed earlier. The remaining 48 - 20 living and 28 dead, were released today in exchange of around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

October 13, 2025: The Day of Netanyahu's Defeat



Today marked the defeat of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Hamas led Resistance Groups released the hostages and captives in exchange of Palestinian prisoners...https://t.co/LRrXq2JXvR pic.twitter.com/2NEZxWOdRR — ummid.com (@ummid) October 13, 2025

Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Groups have repeatedly claimed since October 07, 2023 that the release of the hostages is possible only through negotiations and prisoners exchange and not by force.

Benjamin Netanyahu, however, indiscriminately, 24x7 and round the clock, bombed Gaza, destroying more than 80% of the besieged strip, and killed more than 65,000 civilians - majority of them women and children.

Despite all the so called military myth and full U.S. backing, Benjamin Netanyahu and his forces could not free a single hostage. The hostages were released in exchange of Palestinian prisoners and a peace deal which U.S. President forced Netanyahu to sign off.

Prisoners' Exchange

Hamas concluded the release of 20 living Israeli hostages captured on October 07, 2023 on Monday morning as part of the first phase of the Gaze peace and ceasefire deal.

In exchange, Israel released a total of 1,968 Palestinian detainees - a good number of them after more than 20 years in jail. Among them are 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza whereas 250 prisoners are serving life or long sentences.

Out of the total 1,968 Palestinians released today, 154 detainees have been exiled to Egypt.

“The 154 Palestinian prisoners exiled abroad were received and transferred to the Arab Republic of Egypt to complete their release procedures as part of the implementation of the deal”, Asra Media Office said.

In a heart-wrenching scene captured on camera, a Palestinian woman fainted upon learning that her brother, freed from Israeli prisons, had been exiled outside of Palestine. She had not seen him for 25 years, and his long-awaited return was shattered by the news that he would not be allowed to come home.

Local journalists have captured emotional scenes in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza as the Palestinians return home after spending in jail.

Among those released today is Palestinian detainee Tareq al-Barghouthi from Beit Rima, North of Ramallah, who reunited with his family after 22 years in Israeli detention.

Also released today is Omar Bsais from Tulkarm who returned and re-united with family after spending 24 years in Israeli occupation prisons.

Mohammed Rajab Abu Quteish, who was arrested wounded by the Israeli occupation in 2022 and sentenced to 15 years in prison, also reunited with his family in Jerusalem after his release under the latest prisoner exchange deal.

A number of Palestinian detainees, who were abducted from the Gaza Strip during the Israeli onslaught, have also returned to the enclave as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation.

Cheering crowds also gathered in Ramallah to welcome home their loved ones freed from Israeli prisons as part of the exchange agreement between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation.

Celebrations at Hostages Square

The relatives of the hostages and their friends were also seen celebrating at Hostages Square as 20 living captives freed by the Resistance Fighters returned home after two years.

The first seven living hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, in the Strip’s north, at about 8 a.m. and transferred to Israeli forces inside Gaza about an hour later.

The remaining 13 were released shortly before 11 a.m. and transferred to Israeli forces inside Gaza about an hour later.

As part of the deal, Hamas is supposed to also release the bodies of 28 hostages who died in Israeli airstrikes. The Resistance, however, said it is releasing only 4 bodies today as it will take more time to recover the remaining bodies because of the devastation caused by the relentless bombing of Gaza by the occupation forces.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic