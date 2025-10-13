2025 Bihar Polls: Owaisi to go alone, but keeps guessing on number of seats

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections alone, but the party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is yet to finalise the number of seats

Monday October 13, 2025 10:09 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections alone, but the party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is yet to finalise the number of seats.

Talking to reporters, AIMIM Bihar Unit Chief Akhtarul Iman said the party has been forced to contest the 2025 state elections in Bihar solo as the talks with RJD-Congress alliance, Mahagathbandhan, did not yield result.

“The AIMIM tried to prevent the division of secular votes and unite against communal forces, but the larger coalition partners did not agree”, Akhtarul Iman said.

AIMIM in Bihar Elections

The AIMIM had contested the Bihar state elections first time in 2015. It could not win a single seat, but shocked the Congress after winning the 2019 by-election from Kishanganj .

In the 2020 assembly elections a year later, the AIMIM won 5 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections further consolidating its support base, especially in Muslim majority constituencies.

The AIMIM candidates, who won the last elections, were Akhtarul Iman (Amour), Izhar Asfi (Kochadhaman), Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (Baisi), Mohd Anzar Nayeemi (Bahadurgunj) and Shahnawaz (Jokihat).

In a shocking turn of event for Asaduddin Owaisi, however, all the AIMIM MLAs, except Akhtarul Iman, switched to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2022.

How many seats AIMIM is contesting in Bihar?

The AIMIM has not yet confirmed how many seats it will contest. It is however certain to field candidates in the five assembly seats it had won in the 2020 elections.

Regarding the number of seats, Akhtarul Iman had on Saturday said AIMIM’s plan to contest 100 seats. He however changed his stance a day later.

“The AIMIM has decided to field candidates in 32 assembly seats of Bihar” Akhtarul Iman told reporters in Kishanganj Sunday.

He further said that the AIMIM would field candidates from most eastern Bihar districts, including Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar in Seemanchal, besides a few other constituencies across the state.

Alliance not ruled out

According to the AIMIM sources, the party is still in talks with some Congress and RJD leaders for a possible alliance. Simultaneously, the party is also in talks with some smaller parties to form a “Third Front”.

The population of Muslims in Bihar is over 16%, with some 40 of the 243 seats in the state having their majority. A total of 19 Muslims , including 5 from AIMIM, had won in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The 2025 State Elections in Bihar will be held in two phases. The Polling for the 1st phase will be held on November 06 and the second phase polling has been confirmed on November 11, 2025.

The result of the 2025 Bihar Elections will be announced on November 14, 2025, according to the Bihar Election Schedule .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic