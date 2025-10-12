Watch: Crowd boos as Witkoff mentions Netanyahu at Hostages Square

Sunday October 12, 2025 5:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tel Aviv: In an embarrassment for the Israeli Prime Minister, crowd booed as United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff mentioned the name of Benjamin Netanyahu during a speech at Hostages Square Saturday.

Witkoff was addressing the crowd of over 400,000, who also included the relatives of the hostages and captives in the custody of Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Fighters, in Tel Aviv ahead of the release of the hostages.

As many as 20 living and 28 dead hostages will be released by the Palestinian Resistance Fighters in exchange of some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners on Monday following the agreement on the first phase of Gaza Ceasefire deal .

Accompanied by Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her Jew husband Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff was at the Hostages Square for a thanksgiving ceremony. During his speech, Witkoff praised Donald Trump along with others including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for the ceasefire deal.

The crowd cheered and applauded as Witkoff named Trump and others in his speech. But, as soon as he mentioned Benjamin Netanyahu, the crowd went berserk and interrupted Witkoff’s speech.

Witkoff repeatedly requested the crowd to let him complete his speech. The angry crowd however were in no mood to give in.

“…Okay, okay, let me just finish my thought. I was in the trenches, guys, let me just finish my thought”, Witkoff said.

Watch Video

"To Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Okay, okay, let me just finish my thought.… https://t.co/l3O1RjUVNf pic.twitter.com/0wWOok5Kgh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 11, 2025

More embarrassing for Netanyahu, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner standing behind Witkoff were seen smiling as the crowd booed the American Envoy at the mention of Netanyahu.

The relatives of hostages and others are protesting at the Hostages Square in the Israeli Capital since the last two years demanding the ceasefire to make possible the release of the captives.

The families of the hostages believe that all the hostages would have been released by now but because of Netanyahu who prolonged the war for his own survival and personal reasons.

Netanyahu, who is facing arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), is also facing serious charges of corruption back home. It is widely believed that Netanyahu prolonged the war in Gaza and thus allowed the death of a number of hostages to save him and his wife from an imminent jail term.

