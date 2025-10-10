Afghan FM Muttaqi was asked why visit Deoband. His response

During his India visit, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also visiting Darul Uloom Deoband, and his visit to the renowned Islamic Seminary has sparked a debate

Saturday October 11, 2025 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is in India on a week-long state visit.

During his India visit, Muttaqi is also visiting Darul Uloom Deoband, and his visit to the renowned Islamic Seminary has sparked a debate.

In response to reporters why he is visiting Darul Uloom Deoband, Amir Khan Muttaqi praised the Historic Madrasa, claiming it has deep-tooted ties with the Taliban and its leadership.

“Why do people go to Deoband (Darul Uloom)… They offer prayers… Meet the teachers and students…”, he said.

“Darul Uloom Deoband is the largest and historic centre of Islamic studies… The Akabreen Ulama of Deoband and Afghanistan have deep rooted ties…

“Darul Uloom Deoband is roohani markaz (spiritual centre)…”, he said.

“I am visiting Darul Uloom Deoband to reconnect and restore the historic ties”, he said.

Muttaqi confirmed that he will be visiting Darul Uloom Deoband Saturday October 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Darul Uloom Deoband on a war footing to welcome Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Besides Darul Uloom Deoband, Muttaqi has also planned to visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

[Preparations are on in Darul Uloom Deoband to welcome Afghan FM Muttaqi. (Inset) Muttaqi with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar)]

As Muttaqi visits Deoband, people are being reminded of King Zahir Shah’s visit to Darul Uloom on February 18, 1958.

Muttaqi, Jaishankar Meeting

Muttaqi on Friday held meetings with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. In his opening remarks during meeting with Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Jaishankar talked about Indian projects in Afghanistan, water management and irrigation and mining opportunities in Afghanistan.

“Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further”, Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also highlighted the coordination between India and Afghanistan in the field of education, sports and boosting trade and commerce.

During his meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar also announced upgradation of India mission in Kabul.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India", Jaishankar said.

