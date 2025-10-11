Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about retirement. His response

Saturday October 11, 2025 8:36 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo once again refuted the reports calling them rumors that succumbing to family pressure he has decided to retire.

Reports circulating in the media said Ronaldo’s family wants him to say good-bye to international football.

Talking to media two days ago the 40-year-old Al-Nassr Forward confirmed his family’s call for retirement. He however said he has decided otherwise.

“People, especially my family, say, ‘It’s time for you to stop. You’ve done everything. Why do you want to score a thousand goals?’ But I don’t think so,” he said after receiving the inaugural Prestige Award at the Portugal Football Globe Awards gala Tuesday night.

In reply to another question, the legendary footballer quipped, “I know someone must be tired of still seeing me here at these ceremonies... But I believe I still bring a lot to Portugal national team and to my football club.”

Ronaldo is currently also playing for Saudi FC Al Nassr. CR7 had signed off with Al Nassr in 2022 , and renewed his contract with the Saudi Football Club in June 2025 for another two years.

“I know I do not have many years left to play, but whatever little time I have, I want to make the most of it, enjoying every moment”, Ronaldo, who is fondly called CR7 by fans and became the only professional footballer with more than a billion dollar net worth , said.

“I want to keep playing for few more years, not many… I’ve to be honest... We want World Cup 2026 qualification”, Ronaldo said ahead of the Portugal vs. Ireland 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Sunday October 12, 2025.

The Portugal vs. Ireland 2026 Football World Cup is also important for Ronaldo because he is just one goal away from becoming the top goal scorer in world cup qualifying matches.

Playing against Armenia on September 06, 2025, Ronaldo had scored two goals to equal Carlos Ruiz’s record of 39 goals. Carlos Ruiz has already retired and with more goal, Ronaldo top goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers .

Ronaldo is already the top goal scores in International Football with 946 goals and has 1,000 career goals in his sights.

Cristiano Ronaldo had scored an impressive 35 goals playing for Al Nassr SPL last season and is also on the brink of third straight golden boot as Al Nassr, the Saudi football club he is leading, eyes Saudi Pro League (SPL) title.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Agencies.]

