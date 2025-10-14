Corruption takes center stage as two top cops end life in Haryana

Corruption in the Indian system took centre stage again on Tuesday after suicides of two high ranking police officials in Haryana in a span of 7 days

Tuesday October 14, 2025 5:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

[ASI Sandeep Kumar as seen in his video message recorded before he committed suicide.]

Chandigarh: Corruption in the Indian system took centre stage again on Tuesday after suicides of two high ranking police officials in Haryana in a span of 7 days.

Even as the Haryana Police was investigating the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar committed on Oct 7, another police officer, Sandeep Kumar, ended his life by suicide Tuesday Oct 14, 2025.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar left a three-page hand written suicide note and also a video message.

In the video clip, ASI Sandeep Kumar, who was posted with the Cyber Cell in Rohtak, accused that IPS Puran Kumar was a corrupt officer.

In the suicide note, ASI Sandeep Kumar said he feared arrest in connection with the ongoing investigation and wanted to expose “the corrupt system” before dying.

In the video clip, now available in public domain, ASI Sandeep Kumar listed a number of cases, where he alleged, IPS Puran Kumar had taken bribe.

“… he had accepted money in a murder case at Sadar police station, and struck a deal worth Rs 50 crore to protect Rao Inderjit”, he said.

In his final video, ASI Sandeep Kumar praised former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia, who was shunted after the incident. In the video, Sandeep said that Bijarnia is an honest police officer.

“Systematic attempt to discredit Dalits”

[Rahul Gandhi at IPS Puran Kumar's residence in Chandigarh]

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today met the family of IPS Puran Kumar and demanded a fair probe into his sucide.

“This is not an isolated case. There is a systematic attempt underway, not only in Haryana but across the country, to discredit and demoralise Dalits.

“Haryana Chief Minister had three days ago promised a fair probe. The family of the deceased officer, however, is yet to see that coming”, Rahul told the media after meeting IPS Puran Kumar’s family in Chandigarh.

The Congress party also alleged that the Haryana IPS officer, Puran Kumar, was compelled to take his own life after facing caste-based discrimination.

“The tragic incident is a blot on our nation and society—a grim reminder that the marginalised communities are losing hope in today's India”, the Congress Party said.

Puran Kumar Suicide Case

Haryana cadre IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Sector-11 residence in Chandigarh last Tuesday.

In a suicide note recovered later, IPS Puran Kumar named 16 senior IAS and IPS officers, alleging harassment and holding them directly responsible for his decision to take the extreme step.

Puran Kumar was known for his proactive interventions in various issues related to administration, seniority, and rights of officers, besides the transparent functioning of the system.

The 2001-batch officer, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, never shied away from challenging assignments or postings and was particularly vocal about issues pertaining to the representation of Scheduled Castes (SC) in police ranks.

Puran Kumar’s wife Amneet Kumar, who is a senior IAS officer, and other family members have refused to allow the postmortem of the deceased IPS officer to proceed until two key accused in the case – Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, are arrested.

As per the latest update, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has been sent on leave.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic