UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates and schedule of the UGC NET December 2025 on its official website nta.ac.in

Wednesday October 15, 2025 7:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates and schedule of the UGC NET December 2025 on its official website nta.ac.in.

The NTA had started the online registration process of the UGC NET December 2025 from October 07, 2025. It had however not confirmed the date and schedule of the important exam.

In its latest notification the NTA has however published the UGC NET December 2025 exam schedule, ending wait of the candidates.

UGC NET December 2025 Dates

According to the UGC NET Dec 2025 notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination from December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026 in online i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, across India.

The NTA further said that the notification for Intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website 10 days before the exam.

After the Intimation Slip, the UGC NET Dec 2025 Admit Card will be published on the official website. The NTA has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the admit card. It will however release it about a week before the scheduled exam date.

UGC NET December 2025 Registration

The candidates, who have not yet registered and submitted their application for UGC NET December 2025, can do so now.

Candidates should note that the last date of application for UGC NET December 2025 is November 07, 2025.

Steps for UGC NET December 2025 Online Registration

Go to the official website: " ugcnet.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked for NTA UGC NET Online Registration.

Fill the necessary details and complete the application form.

Pay the exam fees and take a printout.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

Date of Notification: October 07, 2025

Application start date: October 07, 2025

Last date of application: November 07, 2025 up to 11.59 PM

Date of Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: November 10 to 12, 2025

Announcement of Exam City: 10 days before the exam

Downloading of Admit Card: A week before the exam

Date of UGC NET December 2025 Exam: December 31, 2025 to January 07, 2026

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Key(s): To be Intimated Later

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: To be Intimated Later

About UGC NET 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC NET to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for:

Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.

Admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges.

The The National Testing Agency (NTA) in its notification further said that it will conduct UGC NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Application Fee

For General/ Unreserved: Rs. 1,150/-

For General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs. 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs. 325/-

"Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified", the NTA UGC NET December 2025 Notification said.

