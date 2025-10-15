Violation of Fundamental Rights: Kerala Minister on Hijab ban by Christian school

Wednesday October 15, 2025 12:24 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty Wednesday October 15, 2025 said the Hijab ban by Kochi’s St. Rita’s Public School is violation of fundamental rights.

A huge row was erupted in Kerala after St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy, Kochi banned a student from attending classes wearing Hijab or headscarf. She was also made to stand outside her classroom for “violating the school’s dress code”.

Taking note of the incident Sivankutty said the government would not allow schools in the State to become religious flashpoints over students’ rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Stating that the school management’s action also violated the RTE Act, Sivankutty said the school authorities had denied the student her right to education by making her stand outside the classroom.

“No student should face such hardship in Kerala, which upholds secular values. No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights,” Sivankutty stated in his directive, as reported by news agency PTI.

The minister emphasised that Kerala upholds secular and constitutional values and would not tolerate any action that discriminates against students on religious grounds.



