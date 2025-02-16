U.S. deports 119 more ‘illegal immigrants’ to India

A U.S. military plane carrying 119 Indians who, the Americans claimed, were living in the United States ‘illegally’ arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar Saturday around 11:40 PM

Sunday February 16, 2025 12:06 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPS) provided food to the relatives of the Indians deported from U.S. Saturday February 15, 2025.]

Among the 119 Indians deported in the second batch of "illegal Indian immigrants" 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 08 from Gujarat, 03 from Uttar Pradesh, 02 each from Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, and 01 each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the Sikh immigrants were without turbans. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPS) provided them turbans upon their arrival in Amritsar.

The SGPS Amritsar also provided food to the relatives who were waiting for the C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US Air Force which was more than an hour behind it scheduled time 10:30 PM.

Ahead of the deportation of the second batch of Indians from the United States a huge row had erupted as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioned the Modi government’s choice of Amritsar airport for the landing of Indian immigrants.

Choice of Amritsar airport questioned

Mann accused the government of trying to defame Punjab and Punjabis by using the Amristar airport for the purpose.

Mann also directly hit out at Prime Minister and slammed his silence over the mistreatment meted out to the Indians during the deportation process.

He said the Indians were shackled by the U.S. authorities when Modi was with U.S. President Trump in the White House.

1st batch of 104 Indian immigrants

A U.S. military plane carrying 104 Indian immigrants were deported to India on February 05, 2025 .

Upon their arrival in India, the Indian immigrants confirmed they were shackled and mistreated during the deportation.

A third plane carrying the deportees is also expected to land in India today on Sunday Feb 16, 2025.

The government has not yet responded to the charges made by Punjab CM. The BJP however said Amritsar is chosen because it is the closest entry point to India for the planes coming from the United States.

