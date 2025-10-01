SPL 2025: Joao Felix bests Ronaldo to become Player of The Month

Thursday October 2, 2025

Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Joao Felix, Portuguese professional footballer who is playing for Al Nassr Saudi FC, has been adjudged Player of the Month September 2025 in the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), also known as Saudi Pro League (SPL) 2025-26 Season.

Joao Felix beat his team mate and Al-Nassr captain to secure the top award of the month MW4 or Matchweek 4.

Joao Felix has hit 5 goals in 4 matches as against Portuguese Star Footballer Ronaldo's 4 goals in as many matches.

Félix signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr for an initial fee of £26.2 million on July 29, 2025. He made his debut for the club at the 2025 Saudi Super Cup on August 19, 2025, scoring his first goal for Al Nassr in a 2–1 victory over Al-Ittihad.

Félix made his league debut against Al-Taawoun and scored a hat-trick in a 5–0 win on August 29, 2025. On the other hand, Ronaldo, playing for Al Nassr since 2022 , is eying 3rd consecutive Golden Boot this season.

Other top goal scorer behidn Felix and Ronaldo were Kingsley Coman (4), Al Ghannam (3) and Musa Barrow (3).

SPL 2025: Other Winners

With 4/4 wins, 14 goals scored and just 1 goal conceded, Jorge Jesus is deservedly the first Manager of the Month for the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League.

Sadio Mané’s superb assist to CR7 has won him MW4’s Assist of the Week. Others in the race for the Best Assist of the Week were Mohau Nkota and Musab Al Juwayr.

Al Ahli's Edouard Mendy's exceptional match-winning saves - including a penalty save, have won him the first Goalkeeper of the Month award in 2025/26 in Roshn Saudi League.

NEOM S.C's Abbas al Hasan is the first Roshn Saudi League Young Player of the Month of the 2025/26 season, the organisers announced today.

Meanwhile, after MW4 in the Roshn Saudi League, the players with the most passes are Pereira (306), Neves (296), Hoedt (274), Brozovic (249) and Al Juwayr (240).

