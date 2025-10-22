SSC CHSL 2025 Self Slot Selection Starts Today; Steps, Link

Candidates, who have registered for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam, can use the Self Slot Selection link on the official website ‘ssc.gov.in’ to chose their exam city, exam centre and test slot

Wednesday October 22, 2025 0:30 AM , ummid.com News Network

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier confirmed that it will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam (CHSL Tier 2025) starting from November 12, 2025 in online mode.

According to the notification, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2025 exam will be held in multiple slots on multiple dates.

Earlier, the exam centre and slot were allotted by the exam authority and candidates know the details when they receive Admit Card.

However, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a candidate-friendly initiative, launching "Self Slot Selection" and "Self Exam Centre Selection" process.

The process of Self Slot Selection will start today i.e. Wednesday October 22, 2025 and continue till October 28, 2025.

Steps for CHSLE 2025 Self Selection

Step 1: Log-in into the candidate portal via “ ssc.nic.in ”

” Step 2: After login into the portal, you will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts based on the 3

cities for which you had exercised option at the time of application.

Step 3: Choose any available date and specific shift at a city as per your choice.

“In case, while exercising the options, if all the slots in the 3 cities opted earlier have already been filled up, the candidate will further be given a list of optional cities to choose any one where slots are available and on the best effort basis, the commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift”, the notification said.

Candidates taking exam in regional languages

The Staff Selection Commission in its notification has also issued a special note for the candidates appearing in the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam in regional languages.

“For the candidates who have opted to take examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited”, the SSC notification said.

Candidates should also note that those who have registered but did not use the self selection facility before the deadline, in this case October 28, then their application will be considered as cancelled and it will be inferred by the Commission that they do not wish to appear in the exam.

About SSC CHSL Exam 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) Tier 1 and Tier 2 to fill about 3,131 vacancies.

Candidates clearing the CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible for CHSL Tier 2 exam which will be held in February/March 2026. Detailed schedule of CHSLE Tier 2 2026 will be released on the official website later on.

The competitive examinations are conducted for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest update regarding the exam syllabus, guidelines for the selection process, exam cities and centres, shifts and slots, admit card and e call letter release date and result date and time.

