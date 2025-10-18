SSC CHSLE 2025 Tier 1: Notification for Self Slot Selection Released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released on its official website ‘ssc.gov.in’ detailed notification regarding self selection of SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam slots for the registered candidates

Saturday October 18, 2025 10:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

SSC CHSLE 2025 Tier 1: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released on its official website ‘ssc.gov.in’ detailed notification regarding self selection of SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam slots for the registered candidates.

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Tier 1 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE 2025) starting from November 12, 2025.

The exam will be held in Online Mode i.e. it will be a computer based test.

According to the notification, the SSC CHSLE 2025 will be held in multiple slots on multiple dates.

The Staff Selection Commission had released the exam notification of SSC CHSL 2025 on June 23, 2025 simultaneously starting the online registration. The last date of registration was fixed as July 18, 2025.

The Selection Commission has its notification released today confirmed the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Date and also asked the registered candidates to select exam city and slot on their own.

SSC CHSLE 2025 Self Exam City Selection

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started a candidate-friendly initiative for self selection of CHSL exam city, date and shift.

“The Tier 1 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE 2025) will start on 12th November 2025. Progressing further in its candidate friendly endeavour and mission of facilitating them, the commission has decided to extend the facility of choosing the examination city, date and shift as per their choice”, the Selection Commission said in its notification dated October 18, 2025.

Candidates should note that this facility will be open from October 22 to 28, 2025.

Steps for CHSLE 2025 Self Selection

Step 1: Log-in into the candidate portal via “ ssc.nic.in ”

” Step 2: After login into the portal, you will be shown the availability of slots on various dates and shifts based on the 3 cities for which you had exercised option at the time of application.

Step 3: Choose any available date and specific shift at a city as per your choice.

“In case, while exercising the options, if all the slots in the 3 cities opted earlier have already been filled up, the candidate will further be given a list of optional cities to choose any one where slots are available and on the best effort basis, the commission will slot the candidate for that city, without any specific choice for date and shift”, the notification said.

Candidates taking exam in regional languages

The Staff Selection Commission in its notification has also issued a special note for the candidates appearing in the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam in regional languages.

“For the candidates who have opted to take examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited”, the SSC notification said.

Candidates should also note that those who have registered but did not use the self selection facility before the deadline, in this case October 28, then their application will be considered as cancelled and it will be inferred by the Commission that they do not wish to appear in the exam.

About SSC CHSLE 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSLE) Tier 1 and Tier 2 to fill about 3,131 vacancies.

Candidates clearing the CHSL Tier 1 exam will be eligible for CHSL Tier 2 exam which will be held in February/March 2026. Detailed schedule of CHSLE Tier 2 2026 will be released on the official website later on.

The competitive examinations are conducted for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest update regarding the exam syllabus, guidelines for the selection process, exam cities and centres, shifts and slots, admit card and e call letter release date and result date and time.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic