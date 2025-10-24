Complicity in Israeli Genocide: ICJ seeks Nicaragua’s response on Germany’s objections

Friday October 24, 2025 11:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Nicaragua to file its response by February 23, 2026 on Germany’s objections in relation to the Israeli Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Nicaragua ICJ application against Germany

Nicaragua had on March 01, 2024 filed an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking proceedings against Germany accusing it to be complicit in the Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In its Application, Nicaragua has accused Germany of violating its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols.

Nicaragua in its petition filed at the UN Court, also accused Germany of violating “intransgressible principles of international humanitarian law and other peremptory norms of general international law” in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the Gaza Strip.

“Each and every Contracting Party to the Genocide Convention has a duty under the Convention to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide, and that since October 2023, there has been a recognised risk of genocide against the Palestinian people, directed first of all against the population of the Gaza Strip”, Nicaragua said in its petition.

Nicaragua further argued that by providing political, financial and military support to Israel and by defunding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRW) in the Near East, “Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide and, in any case has failed in its obligation to do everything possible to prevent the commission of genocide”.

Germany’s Objections

Germany filed on October 21, 2025 preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the ICJ and to the admissibility of the allegations leveled by Nicaragua.

The details of Germany’s objections have not been made public. The ICJ, however, said a copy of the written objections submitted at the UN Court by Germany has been provided to Nicaragua.

Further proceeding on the matter will remain pending till February 23, 2026.

“(The ICJ) fixes 23 February 2026 as the time-limit within which the Republic of Nicaragua may present a written statement of its observations and submissions on the preliminary objections raised by the Federal Republic of Germany.

“Reserves the subsequent procedure for further decision”, the UN Court said in its order dated October 24, 2025.

The ICJ is currently hearing more than one applications with regard to the violation of Genocide Convention in reference to the Israeli massacre of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023. Majority of those killed in Israeli bombings of Gaza are women and children.

The Israeli occupation forces (IDF) conducting round the clock and 24x7 bombing and airstrikes on Gaza in the last two years have deliberately and systematically destroyed more than 80% infrastructure of Gaza.

