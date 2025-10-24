CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Last Date of Application Extended

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application for the CSIR UGC NET exam to be held in December 2025.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2025 Last Date of Application



As per the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 schedule released earlier, the last date of application and registration was today i.e. October 24, 2025.

The NTA has, however, the last date of application and online registration till October 27, 2025 till 11.50 PM.

The NTA has also changed the last date of fees transaction. As per the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 notification, the last date of submission of fees was October 25, 2025. The NTA has extended this till October 28, 2025 up to 11.50 PM.

The candidates, who have not registered so far, can apply through the official website: "csirnet.nta.nic.in"

CSIR UGC NET Correction Window

As the last date of application has been extended, accordingly the NTA has also changed the date and schedule of opening the Correction Window.

The Correction Window opening schedule as per the latest notification is from October 30 to November 01, 2025 up to 11.50 PM.

Using the Correction window, all registered candidates can modify, edit and change some the details in their submitted application.

Candidates should note that they cannot change all the details using the application correction link. Hence, candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin and detailed guidelines.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Date

Online application for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 was started on September 25, 2025.

The exam will be held across India on December 18, 2025 in two shifts. Each shift will be of 180 minutes i.e. 03 hours.

The first shift is 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the time of second shift is 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

The CSIR UGC NET will be held in online mode i.e. the exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT).

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date to release the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 admit card.

"The Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to their satisfying the eligibility conditions", the NTA said.

The exam centre and shift of the candidates will be printed on admit card released later. Candidates should note that the admit card / hall ticket will be published 5-6 days before the exam.

The NTA will publish the exam city information slip before releasing admit card.

CSIR UGC NET Eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), with the task of conducting of Joint CSIR-UGC NET, 2025 which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowships are accepted in Universities/IITs/Post Graduate Colleges/Govt. Research Establishments including those of the CSIR, Research & Development establishments of recognized public or private sector industrial firms and other recognized institutions. Only bonafide Indian Citizens are eligible for the test. Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowships are accepted in India.

Candidates holding four year degree and master's degree in the listed faculties can apply for the CSIR UGC NET exam. There are reservation for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

For category-wise age limit, CSIR UGC NEET syllabus, exaam pattern and other exam related guidelines candidates can refer the information bulletin available on the website in PDF.

