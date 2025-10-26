AISSEE 2026: Three New Sainik Schools Added

The Sainik Schools Society has added three new Sainik Schools in addition to 69 schools listed in the AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin

Sunday October 26, 2025 11:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Gemini AI image for representation.]

AISSEE 2026: The Sainik Schools Society has added three new Sainik Schools in addition to 69 schools listed in the AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin.

There are a total of 33 approved Sainik Schools spread across India.

Besides the 33 approved Sainik Schools, the Sainik Schools Society ahead of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 published the list of 69 New Sainik Schools.

List of Three New Sainik Schools

As per the notification dated October 24, 2025, the Sainik Schools Society has published the list of three additional Sainik schools. They are:

Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Namakkal, Tamil Nadu Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Vasco Goa Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai, Beed, Maharashtra

“Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School and Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School are Residential schools whereas Yogeshwari Sainik School is Day Boarding”, the Sainik Schools Society notification said.

Parents who are considering the admission of their wards in Sainik schools can consider the newly added schools while submitting application form.

“Admission to Sainik School pattern in the approved New Sainik Schools will be at Class-VI level (for 72 New Sainik Schools (Earlier 69)) and Class IX of approved 19 New Sainik Schools, which have progressed to Class IX in the Academic Year 2026-27”, the AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin said.

Parents can refer AISSEE 2026 Information Bulletin for the state-wise list of approved and new Sainik schools.

How Sainik Schools Function

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved setting up of approved New Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments.

The scheme leverages Public/Private Partnership (PPP) in Education Sector, help tap into existing infrastructure available with reputed private and Govt Schools, and open-up new capacities to meet the growing aspirations of children desirous of receiving education in a Sainik School environment.

These Approved New Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective Education Boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for approved New Sainik Schools prescribed by the Sainik School Society.

In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern. The fee structure, Education Board and language of Instructions of approved New Sainik Schools differ from School to School.

All admissions to Sainik Schools are done through AISSEE 2026.

AISSEE 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 (AISSEE 2026-27) in January 2026.

The NTA has not yet confirmed the exact date of the Sainik School Entrance Test. It just said the entrance test will be held in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the parents who have so far not submitted application form for AISSEE 2026 should do so without further delay.

As per the AISSEE 2026 notification , the last date of application is October 30, 2025, and the last date of payment of fees is October 31, 2025 up to 11.50 pm.

AISSEE 2026 - Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: October 10, 2025

Last Date for Applications: October 30, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: October 31, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: November 02 to 04, 2025

Admit Card Download: To be announced later

Entrance Exam Date: To be announced later

For AISSEE 2026 eligibility, syllabus, fee structure, age limit and other details, parents can refer the Information Bulletin available in PDF on the official website.

