AISSEE 2026 Registration Begins; Link, Steps to Apply

Parents who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools should note that the last date to apply for AISSEE 2026 is October 30, 2025

Sunday October 12, 2025 7:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

AISSEE 2026: Online registration and application form submission for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 (AISSEE 2026-27) has started through the official website exams.nta.nic.in, parents who wish to admit their wards in Military Schools should note.

AISSEE 2026 Date

Parents who wish to take admission of their wards in Sainik Schools should note that the date and time of AISSEE 2026 has not been confirmed by the NTA. The NTA however said the entrance exam will be held in January 2026.

The last date to apply for AISSEE 2026 is October 30, 2025, parents should note. The last date of the payment of fees is October 31, 2025 up to 11.50 pm.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies, for Officers.

AISEE 2026 Eligibility

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2026 (born between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2016)

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools will be provided in the Information Bulletin.

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2026, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the Information Bulletin

AISSEE 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for AISSEE 2026 varies by category. Applicants must pay the fee online:

General / Defence / OBC (NCL): Rs 850/-

SC/ST: Rs 700/-

It is important to note that the fee must be paid by the deadline of October 31, 2025 up to 11.50 pm, to confirm the registration.

AISSEE 2026 Online Registration - Direct Link

Go to the official website: " exams.nta.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "AISSEE 2026: Click Here to Register/Login" on the home page.

Fill the application form, upload scanned photo and signature.

Pay online the exam fee to complete the registration.

"Exam fee can be paid online either through debit/credit card or internet banking/UPI till 11:50 pm on October 31, 2025", NTA said.

Candidates should note that AISSEE application will not be confirmed unless the presribed fees as mentioned below is not paid.

AISSEE 2026 - Important Dates

Start of Online Applications: October 10, 2025

Last Date for Applications: October 30, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: October 31, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Correction Window: November 02 to 04, 2025

Admit Card Download: To be announced later

Entrance Exam Date: To be announced later

Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, list of Sainik Schools and their tentative intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, passing requirements, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the official website.

Candidates who desire to appear in the exam may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2026 to be published later and apply online only at "exams.nta.nic.in" from October 10 to 30, 2025.

The NTA further said that AISSEE 2026 result will be announced 5-6 weeks after the exam.

AISSEE 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted AISSEE 2025 on Saturday April 05, 2025 at 527 centres located in 190 cities across India in pen and paper mode.

The NTA had released the AISSEE 2025 Provisional Answer Key - along with OMR Sheet and Question Paper, on May 05, 2025. The candidates were given chance to raise objection and challenge the provisional answer key till May 07, 2025.

After analyzing the challenges raised by the candidates, the NTA has now published the AISSEE 2025 Final Answer Key on May 20, 2025. The AISSEE 2025 result was announced on May 22, 2025.

