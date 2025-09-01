Meet 20 entrepreneurs in Africa Business Heroes 2025 race



A total of 20 entrepreneurs from nearly 32,000 applications have been short-listed for the Top 10 list of Africa Business Heroes 2025

Monday September 1, 2025 6:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The selection of these Top 20 reflects a rigorous and highly competitive process (Image: Africa’s Business Heroes)]

Dakar (Senegal): A total of 20 entrepreneurs from nearly 32,000 applications have been short-listed for the Top 10 list of Africa Business Heroes 2025.

The Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition is a philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy which on Monday released the names and details of Top 20 entrepreneurs selected to advance to the 2025 Semi-Finals, to take place in Dakar, Senegal on 10 – 11 September 2025.

The selection of the Top 20 reflects a rigorous and highly competitive process. Starting from nearly 32,000 applications spanning the African continent, candidates advanced through multiple rounds, including the Top 50 Round 2 interviews and a thorough due diligence process.

2025 Top 20 Business Heroes

Adriaan Kruger – nuvoteQ (South Africa) – HealthTech / Digital Solutions Baraka Chijenga – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Limited (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Food Security Blandine Umuziranenge – Kosmotive (Rwanda) – HealthTech / Women Empowerment Bundi Mbuthia – Uzapoint Technologies Limited (Kenya) – SME Tech / Digital Tools Diana Gerald – NovFeed (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Biotech Gohar Said– Suplyd (Egypt) – FoodTech / Supply Chain Janet Kuteli – Fortune Credit Limited (Kenya) – FinTech / Microfinance Jean Lobe Lobe – Waspito (Cameroon) – HealthTech / Telemedicine Jessica Roussos – BluLever Education Pty Ltd (South Africa) – EdTech / Skills Training Khadija Churchill – Kwanza Tukule Foods Limited (Kenya) – FoodTech / Distribution Louisa Olafuyi – Kunda Kids Ltd (Uganda) – EdTech / Children’s Media Mofehintolu Funso – CredPal (Nigeria) – FinTech / Credit Access Moka Lantum – CheckUps Medical Center (Kenya) – Healthcare / FinTech Mukashahaha Diane – DIKAM Ltd (Rwanda) – Textiles / Women & Youth Empowerment Neamat Eltazi – Poultry Sync (Egypt) – AgriTech / Sustainability Racine Sarr – SAWA by Shop Me Away (Senegal) – Logistics / Digital Platforms Samwel Ezikiel – Mwamba Mining Limited (Tanzania) – Mining / Sustainability Siny Samba – Le Lionceau (Senegal) – FoodTech / Infant Nutrition Thomas Patrick – Franc Group (South Africa) – FinTech / Wealth Management Wycliffe Onyango – BuuPass (Kenya) – Transport / Digital Ticketing

From this pool, 20 exceptional entrepreneurs were chosen, representing diverse sectors and embodying the spirit of African innovation and resilience.

The 20 entrepreneurs now stand just one step away from the Grand Finale, where they will compete for a place among the Top 10 Heroes.

Those who advance will share in grant funding ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 USD and also gain access to mentorship opportunities, international networks, and unparalleled global visibility.

