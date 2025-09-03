First major arrests in Malegaon teachers’ bogus recruitment case



Wednesday September 3, 2025 1:18 AM

Malegaon: The Nashik Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Tuesday September 02, 2025 arrested five teachers of Malegaon High School of Anjuman Moinut Tulba in the bogus recruitment case.

The arrest of the five teachers of Malegaon High School is the first major arrest in the bogus recruitment case that also rocked the Maharashtra Assembly during the Monsoon Session in July 2025.

The five teachers who have been arrested in the case are Imtiaz Ahmed Riyaz Ahmed, Aafaque Anjum Ashfaq Ahmed, Faheem Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed, Shaikh Aarif Ibrahim and Naeem Ahmed Sagheer Ahmed.

All the five teachers were produced in the Malegaon Court Tuesday. Four of them were sent to EOW Custody whereas Imtiaz Ahmed has been sent to Magistrate Custody on health ground.

Case Details

Malegaon teachers’ recruitment scam involves the appointment of 13 teachers by the management of the school run by Anjuman Moinut Tulba.

A case has been registered against Ishaque Zariwala, Chairman Anjuman Moinut Tulba, and other members of the management following a complaint lodged at Pawarwadi Police Station in Malegaon by Zainab D/o Mohammad, a teacher in the same school.

The teacher in her complaint alleged that the appointment of the 13 teachers was bogus. She also alleged that their appointments were shown in 2012 though they were recruited in 2024. This, she alleged, was done to claim the difference amount worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from the state government.

Following the FIR, arrest warrants were issued against Ishaque Zariwala and other members of the management. They applied for anticipatory bail which was rejected. They have now approached the Bombay High Court.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) summoned the five teachers to Nashik on Monday. Following their interrogation, they were detained on Monday, and formally arrested and produced in the court on Tuesday.

Talking to media, Defence Lawyer Azim Khan said the names of the five teachers are not in the FIR. “However, they have been arrested based on the statements of the retired Head Master and some retired teachers who said the accused teachers were not in the school during their tenure.”

The Case Rocks Maharashtra Assembly

Malegaon teachers’ bogus appointment case figured during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly in July this year.

The case was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly by Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail and other MLAs. Incidentally, Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse is also MLA from Malegaon.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly, Mufti Ismail directly addressed Dada Bhuse and alleged that corruption in schools and education department is taking place right under his nose.

“The Education Department officials in Malegaon and Nashik district are involved in corrupt practices right under your nose”, Mufti Mohammed Ismail said while directly addressing Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Following a heated debate, the government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

As the investigation in the case is underway, FIRs and complaints have also been lodged against three other schools of the City besides Malegaon High School and Junior College.

