Corruption in Education: Malegaon MLA’s ‘under your nose’ jab at Edu Minister

Wednesday July 2, 2025 9:29 AM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

Mumbai: Mufti Mohammed Ismail Qasmi Tuesday July 01, 2025 raised the issue of corruption in the Education Department of Malegaon and Nashik district during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Participating in the Question Hour on the second day of the Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session 2025, AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi directly addressed Education Minister Dada Bhuse saying, “Education Department of Malegaon and Nashik District is marred by corruption under his nose” and asked what action the government is taking to contain the serious matter.

Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Mufti Ismail Qasmi both represent The Malegaon City in the Maharashtra Assembly. While Dada Bhuse is Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA from Malegaon Outer Assembly seat, Mufti Ismail is AIMIM MLA from Malegaon Central Assembly constituency.

“The Education Department officials in Malegaon and Nashik district are involved in corrupt practices right under your nose”, Mufti Mohammed Ismail said while directly addressing Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

“This matter requires your urgent attention”, he said.

Mufti Ismail raised the question of corruption in Education Department, and schools and colleges in Malegaon when several MLAs reported similar issue in their districts and constituencies. On this, Mufti Ismail said the issue is not limited to Nagpur or one district, but has spread to entire state.

“The corruption going on in the Education Department is not limited to Nagpur alone or any one district of the state. It is an attempt to destroy our future generation and happening everywhere in Maharashtra, due to which the entire state is getting defamed”, Mufti Ismail said.

Raising the issue of corruption and illegal means used in the appointment of teachers by managements, Mufti Ismail said, “Bogus teachers have been recruited using bogus Shalarth IDs, making bogus signatures and by showing their appointments in older dates… By doing so they have defrauded the government of crores of rupees.”

Mufti Ismail also claimed that there are officers who have been working on the same posts since last 15 to 20 years, “They are transferred somewhere but again come back on the same post. Some officers have been transferred. But they get a stay somehow to remain on the same post”, he said.

Mufti Ismail also alleged that enquiries have been initiated against some corrupt officers in the past, but without any result and any action against them due to their connections with the corrupts.

“They have properties worth crores and millions. They own 3-star hotels and farm houses.. They have large and expensive agricultural fields. They have acquired all these wealth using the corruption money”, Mufti Ismail said.

Mufti Ismail also alleged that the officers from top to bottom are hands in glove because of which corruption has become a norm in the state.

“I believe all this cannot be done without the connivance between officers from Mantralaya to Nashik district to bottom down”, he said.

Reminding the Education Minister about the19 cases filed against some officials, Mufti Ismael said,

“These are the small fishes…When will the action be taken against big fishes?” he asked.

SIT to Probe Corruption in Maharashtra Education Sector

Responding to the allegations raised by Mufti Ismael and other MLAs, Education Minister said the government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe corruption in the Education Department of the state.

He said nobody will be spared and action will be taken against everyone guilty in the next few months.

“Big or small… If someone is guilty, he will be punished and the government money procured using illegal means will be recovered from the culprits”, he said.

Reports of corruption in Education Department have been circulating in Malegaon since last few months.

Amidst allegations of corruption and use of illegal means in the appointments and recruitments of teachers, FIRs have also been lodged against two government aided private schools of Malegaon.

[Video, image published courtesy Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.]

