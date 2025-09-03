Abu Obaida is an Idea, and ideas never die



Abu Obaida is not a person in the abstract or moral sense, but rather an idea, and ideas never die.

Wednesday September 3, 2025 11:51 PM , Ali Saadeh

News websites and the social media are today concerned whether the official spokesman of the Izz ad-Din al Qassam Brigades Abu Obaida was killed or not by the Israeli war machine.

The most frequent question that is being asked:

“Has he been martyred (killed) or not?”

But really what does it matter if he was martyred or not?

Before this supposedly deadly incident there were Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar, and Marwan Issa. They were martyred and killed during this genocide on Gaza.

Senior military leaders have long preceded them and in this war that started soon after 7th October, 2023. However, the Brigades did not falter for one minute, continuing to fight more fiercely than before after significantly developing their organizational and tactical military capabilities.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh himself was martyred, preceded by Hamas leaders Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Dr. Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi.

The caravan of martyrs will not stop

Anyone who chooses to join the ranks of the resistance, whether militarily, politically, or in the media, knows full-well they are either a potential martyr deferred, or an eternal prisoner in the enemy’s fascist and brutal prisons.



Since the start of the war of extermination on Gaza on 7th October, the Israeli army composed of scums and mercenaries has killed a number of Hamas leaders, most notably Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the movement’s political bureau, who was martyred in an attack in his office in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Ayman Nofal, a member of the Qassam Brigades’ military council and commander of the Central Region Brigade, Ahmed al-Ghandour, a member of the military council and commander of the Northern Brigade in Gaza, and Ahmed Bahar, acting head of the Legislative Council and former head of the movement’s Shura Council were also the object of Israeli targeting.

Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman to serve as a member of the Hamas Political Bureau and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, was also killed.

So were Osama al-Muzaini, a leader in the movement and former head of its Shura Council, and Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad Abu Shamala were also members of the Political Bureau.

The convoy continues on its path, and the lies and deception of the ruling gang in Tel Aviv, which seeks any victory to present to the Israelis, who know they are marching toward the unknown under the leadership of the reckless, arrogant, and psychopathic Benjamin Netanyahu, will not stop them.

The assassinations are nothing more than an official announcement of the Israeli military failure in the Gaza Strip. They are cowardly acts befitting a bloodthirsty man and a war criminal who has escaped justice.

Palestine will continue to produce heroes

The Palestinian people have sacrificed throughout their history hundreds of leaders who were martyred on the path of liberation and struggle, and no vacuum was created anywhere.

On the contrary, whoever assumed the position outdid themselves to prove to us and to themselves that they were worthy of the trust and responsibility they carried.

Palestine, the birthplace of Palestine, will continue to produce heroes and will never cease to produce heroism, courage, and dignity.

“Abu Obaida” is not a person in the abstract or moral sense, but rather an idea, and ideas never die. They continue to blossom and grow until they strangle the occupier with their ropes.

[The writer, Ali Saadeh, is a columnist at the Arabic Al Sabeel electronic newspaper in Amman. This opinion originally in Arabic is published in crossfirearabia.com.]

