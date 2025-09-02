Abu Obeida appears in new video amid reports of assassination



Spokesperson of Hamas Military Wing Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, appeared in a new video released Monday September 01, 2025 amid reports of his assassination by Israeli occupation forces

The Israeli occupation forces (IDF) two days ago had claimed that they have a conducted a targeted airstrike on Abu Obeida, the masked Al Qassam fighter who is seen as a symbol of Palestinian Resistance worldwide.

The Israeli occupation forces (IDF), however, did not immediately confirm if the targeting attack on Hamas Spokesperson was successful.

The Israeli occupation forces released a statement “confirming the assassination” only after Saudi TV Channel, Al Arabiya, citing unnamed sources reported the death of Abu Obeida along with his wife and children in the Israeli attack in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City Saturday August 30, 2025.

Hamas or any other Palestinian sources neither denied nor confirmed the assassination of Abu Obeida. However, the masked Spokesperson appeared in a new video released on Monday and shared on social media platform.

Abu Obeida New Video

“We remind the two-billion-strong Ummah that this Arab Muslim people, who have been resisting for over 70 years, are facing genocide, starvation, and displacement before your eyes. What will you say to your Lord?”



In the latest video, Abu Obeida appeared masked and in his usual self. It is unclear when the video was recorded.

Turmp's plan to 'displace' Palestinians leaked

Amid the intensifying attack by Israel on Gaza City in a bid to take complete control of the besieged enclave, U.S. based Washington Post has leaked a plan to forcibly displace 2 million Palestinians from Gaza.

The nefarious plan, called the ‘Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust (GREAT Trust)’, seeks to replace Gaza’s native population with a new workforce and tourists while creating luxury resorts, high-tech cities, and industrial zones.

The 38-page proposal suggests “temporarily relocating Palestinians” either abroad or to heavily secured concentration camps inside Gaza.

