Jamia, AMU, Hamdrad slide down NIRF Ranking 2025

Thursday September 4, 2025 5:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

NIRF 2025 Ranking: Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Hamdard sled down the NIRF Ranking 2025 released by the Ministry of Education Thursday.

Jamia Millia Islamia had ranked 3rd best, Aligarh Muslim University 8th and Jamia Hamdard 40th in the NIRF 2024 universities ranking.

All the three premium universities have sled down the NIRF ranking released today.

NIRF Ranking 2025

As per the latest NIRF Ranking, Jamia Millia Islamia is 4th, Aligarh Muslim University is 10th and Jamia Hamdard has been ranked 47th in the Indian universities listing of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Jamia Hamdard, however, has retained the best Pharmacy College rankin in the 2025 listing followed by Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani and Panjab University.

Top 10 Universities in India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been again adjudged as the best university in the country in the NIRF 2025 national ranking while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is once again the second best university in India.

IISC Bangalore and JNU were at the 1st and 2nd spots in 2024, 2023 and 2022 too.

Savitribai Phule Pune University has been ranked 56th in the 2025 NIRF Ranking.

Hindu College is the Best College in 2025 Ranking, and Indian Institute of Technology Madras or IIT Madras is the best Institution consecutively for 10 years in the 2025 NIRF Ranking.

