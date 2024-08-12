NIRF Ranking 2024: AMU improves its rank, Jamia Millia retains 3rd spot

Monday August 12, 2024 5:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which was at 9th spot in 2023, has improved its rank securing the 8th position whereas Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has retained the 3rd best university rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 released Monday August 12, 2024.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Islamia have been listed among the top 10 universities of India consecutively for the second year .

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has consistently improved its ranking year by year - in 2022 the AMU rank was 11, in 2023 9th and in 2024 it has secured the 8th rank in the list of top 10 universities in India.

NIRF 2024 Overall Ranking

Eight IITs have secured place in the top 10 institutions in India in the NIRF 2024 Overall Ranking, with IIT Madras securing the top spot.

On 2nd spot in NIRF overall ranking is IISc Bangalore followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur respectively at 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th ranks.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi ranked 7th followed by IIT Roorkee (8th Rank), IIT Guwahati (9th Rank) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) securing the 10th Rank.

Top 10 Universities in India

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been again adjudged as the best university in the country in the NIRF 2024 national ranking while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has become the second best university in India.

IISC Bangalore and JNU were at the 1st and 2nd spots in 2023 and 2022 too.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has replaced Kolkata's Jadavpur University for the 4th rank in the NIRF 2024 University Ranking.

Jamia Hamdard the best in Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard has secured the top rank in the Pharmacy category.

Jamia Hamdard based in New Delhi, was the best in Pharmacy in NIRF 2022 Ranking. But, it slipped one rank and ended behind the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad in NIRF 2023.

However, it has regained its lost glory, retaining the top rank after an year's gap in the 2024 NIRF ranking.

Top 10 Colleges in India

Delhi University's (DU) three colleges - Hindu College, Miranda House and St Stephon's College, have figured among the top 10 colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024, released on Monday.

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College Kolkata bagged the 4th rank, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) ranked 5th, St. Xavier's College (Kolkata) secured the 6th rank, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Coimbatore bagged the 7th rank, Loyola College Chennai got the 8th rank, Kirori Mal College Delhi got the 9th rank, and Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram Women's College slipped to the 10th rank, one position below it had last year.

The NIRF 2024 ranking, the 9th edition of the ranking, was released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an special event held in Delhi on Monday August 12, 2024.

The NIRF ranking was started in 2015 with just 04 categories. Today, it has released the rankings of 16 categories.

[The featured image used with this article is generated by AI.]

