Modi govt's huge U-turn on GST - Full list of new Tax Rates



Succumbing to distress and pressure from various sectors, the Narendra Modi government Thursday September 04, 2025 brought in the much awaited reforms and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Thursday September 4, 2025 1:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Succumbing to distress and pressure from various sectors, the Narendra Modi government Thursday September 04, 2025 brought in the much awaited reforms and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The item-wise new GST rate list was released after the 56th Meeting of the GST Council held at New Delhi Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The new GST rates will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025", the Council said.

A glance at the new GST rates showed a number of items, mainly medicines, expempted from the GST.

The list also showed reduced taxes on household and daily use items.

The Narendra Modi government had launched the GST at a special event held June 30, 2017 midnight in the Parliament and came into force on July 01, 2017.

The government believed the GST will completely transform the Indirect Taxation landscape. It however did not happen as the GST rates were subject of backlash from the day one.

New GST Rates

Exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies whether term life, ULIP or endowment policies and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country.

Exemption of GST on all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country

Rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly ‘Simple Tax’ - a 2 rate structure with a Standard Rate of 18% and a Merit Rate of 5%; a special de-merit rate of 40% for a select few goods and services

Reduction of GST from 18% OR 12% to 5% on a host of common man items such as, hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Bicycles, Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles, et al

Reduction of GST from 5% to NIL on Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, Prepackaged and labelled chena or paneer; All the Indian Breads will see NIL rates (Chapati or roti, paratha, parotta, etc)

Reduction of GST from 12% OR 18% to 5% on almost all of the food items such as packaged namkeens, Bhujia, Sauces, Pasta, Instant Noodles, Chocolates, Coffee, Preserved Meat, Cornflakes, Butter, Ghee, etc.

Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Air-conditioning machines, TVs~32 inch (all TVs now at 18%), Dishwashing machines, Small cars, Motorcycles equal to or less than 350 CC

Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on agricultural goods, such as tractors, agricultural, horticultural or forestry machinery for soil preparation or cultivation, harvesting or threshing machinery, including straw or fodder balers, grass or hay mowers, composting machines etc

Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on labour intensive goods such as Handicrafts, Marble and travertine blocks, granite blocks, and Intermediate leather goods

Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Cement

Reduction of GST from 12% to NIL on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines and from 5% to NIL on 3 lifesaving drugs & medicines used for treatment of cancer, rare diseases and other severe chronic diseases.

Reduction of GST on all other drugs and medicines from 12% to 5%.

Reduction of GST from 18% to 5% on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis

Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on various medical equipment and supplies devices such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) medical devices, etc

Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on Small Cars and Motorcycles equal to or below 350cc

Reduction of GST from 28% to 18% on buses, trucks, ambulances etc

Uniform rate of 18% on all auto parts irrespective of their HS code; Three-Wheelers from 28% to 18%

Correction of long-pending inverted duty structure for the manmade textile sector by reducing GST rate on manmade fibre from 18% to 5% and manmade yarn from 12% to 5%

Correction of inverted duty structure in fertilizer sector by reducing GST from 18% to 5% on Sulphuric acid, Nitric acid and Ammonia

Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on renewable energy devices and parts for their manufacture

Reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on “Hotel Accommodation” services having value less than or equal to Rs. 7,500 per unit per day or equivalent

Reduction of GST from 18% to 5% on beauty and physical well-being services used by common man including services of gyms, salons, barbers, yoga centres, etc

GST Council recommends operationalisation of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) for accepting appeals before end of September and to commence hearing before end of December 2025

“Gabbar Singh Tax”

How the new GST rates will impact the daily life of a common man tired of rising cost of living and inflation will become clear only after September 22, 2025.

The GST was dubbed as “Gabbar Singh Tax” by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi – the term which exposes the impact of the new tax on the masses.

The new tax announced today yet missed to meet the main demand of keeping a uniform rate of 18% GST rate. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "There shall be only two slabs".

A glance on the new GST rate list however revealed there are more than two slabs - 18%, 5%, 12% and 40% tax rates.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic