Modi govt's huge U-turn on GST - Full list of new Tax Rates

Succumbing to distress and pressure from various sectors, the Narendra Modi government Thursday September 04, 2025 brought in the much awaited reforms and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST)

Thursday September 4, 2025 1:36 PM, ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Succumbing to distress and pressure from various sectors, the Narendra Modi government Thursday September 04, 2025 brought in the much awaited reforms and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The item-wise new GST rate list was released after the 56th Meeting of the GST Council held at New Delhi Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The new GST rates will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025", the Council said.

A glance at the new GST rates showed a number of items, mainly medicines, expempted from the GST.

The list also showed reduced taxes on household and daily use items.

The Narendra Modi government had launched the GST at a special event held June 30, 2017 midnight in the Parliament and came into force on July 01, 2017.

The government believed the GST will completely transform the Indirect Taxation landscape. It however did not happen as the GST rates were subject of backlash from the day one.

New GST Rates

“Gabbar Singh Tax”

How the new GST rates will impact the daily life of a common man tired of rising cost of living and inflation will become clear only after September 22, 2025.

The GST was dubbed as “Gabbar Singh Tax” by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi – the term which exposes the impact of the new tax on the masses.

The new tax announced today yet missed to meet the main demand of keeping a uniform rate of 18% GST rate. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "There shall be only two slabs".

A glance on the new GST rate list however revealed there are more than two slabs - 18%, 5%, 12% and 40% tax rates.

