Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Unpacked: What's New

Samsung Electronics Thursday September 04, 2025 unpacked Galaxy Tab S 11 Series, introducing all new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 dubbed most intelligent and advanced tablet experience so far

Friday September 5, 2025 0:08 AM , Technology Desk

In a statement released today, Samsung said Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date without compromising performance, going beyond a slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be.

The new Samsung tablet is powered by the latest Galaxy AI, now enhanced by One UI 8 and new multimodal capabilities, the tech giant said.

"Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen", Samsung said.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available starting September 4 in select markets and offered in two colors - Gray and Silver.

Galaxy Tab S11 Specification

The two tablets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ with two SIMs - one physical and the other eSIM.

Both the tablets run on Android 16.0/One UI 8 Operating System (OS) but have two different screen sizes - Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 14.6-inch and Galaxy Tab S11 11.0-inch.

As per the memory and storage, Galaxy S11 Ultra is available in 4 variants - 16 GB + 1 TB, 12 GB + 512 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB and MicroSD up to 2 TB.

Galaxy Tab S11 also comes in 4 variants but of lower size - 12 GB + 512 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 128 GB and MicroSD up to 2 TB.

As far as the camera setup is concerned, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has 13 MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide Rear and 12 MP Ultra Wide Front camera. Galaxy Tab S11 has 13 MP Rear and 12 MP Ultra Wide Front camera.

Other Features

With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see, and responding in real time with helpful suggestions, these tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.

Gemini Live enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they’re looking at. Whether it’s on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it - Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights.

enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they’re looking at. Whether it’s on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it - Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights. By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there’s no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say, “Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.

In addition to Galaxy AI, the enhanced Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Tab S11 series empowers users to maximize their productivity when multitasking across apps, taking notes during meetings or simply mapping out ideas.

The latest Samsung DeX upgrades unlock next-level productivity, starting with Extended Mode, which transforms Galaxy Tab S11 and an external monitor into a seamless dual-screen setup.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is packed with additional tools for effortless productivity and creativity – including the full suite of Galaxy AI features, optimized for the large screen.

Additional Benefits

Galaxy users also enjoy exclusive benefits, with special offers that make it easier to explore these premium tools, work smarter and unlock their creative potential. Goodnotes offers a 1-year free version, Clip Studio Paint comes with a 6-month free trial with 20% off your first subscription and users can get 66% off LumaFusion along with a one-month free Creator Pass.

Notion also comes with a one-month free trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI, providing added flexibility for writing, planning and organization.

In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. Noteshelf 3 offers customizable layouts for capturing and organizing ideas. ArcSite empowers users with precision tools to turn creative sketches into CAD layouts.

Sketchbook provides an intuitive space for illustration and concept art, and Picsart enables creators to bring their imagination to life through its own AI-driven design tools. Whether users are working on creative portfolios or need to boost productivity, these tools are designed to simplify everyday tasks and streamline workflows.

Launching as the first Galaxy tablet to feature One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers a more seamless, intelligent AI experience. One UI 8 will expand to other previous generations of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, starting in October.

