Jamiat slams inhuman way people in Assam being rendered homeless

Monday September 1, 2025 8:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama e Hind Monday September 01, 2025 slammed the inhuman way people in Assam are being rendered homeless.

“Our fight is not against the removal of encroachments, but against the inhuman way in which people are being rendered homeless, taking aside the Supreme Court’s directions, and replacing law with threats, fear, and brute force”, President of Jamiat Ulama I Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, said.

Maulana Mahmood Madani visited Assam leading a delegation of the Jamiat – one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims.

The delegation visited Assam in the wake of, what it called, “increasing atrocities against minorities and the alarming rise of communal hostility”.

The delegation visited several relief camps, including Betbari, where families displaced by bulldozer demolitions are taking shelter.

“Such actions are not only against justice but also against humanity”, Maulana Madani said.

"Ready to face gallows"

During their Assam visit, Maulana Madani and other members of the delegation travelled around 300 kilometers, meeting victims in multiple locations.

Speaking with the displaced families, Maulana Madani expressed deep solidarity and assured them of unwavering support.

“Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has always stood with the oppressed and will continue to do so”, Maulana Madani said.

“We are ready even for gallows and chains if needed, but we will never step back from supporting the victims. This has been the shining legacy of our elders, and we will uphold it”, he asserted.

Also Read: Over 8K families displaced in Assam following bulldozer actions since 2023

Besides Jamia President Maulana Mahmood Madani, the delegation included Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Mufti Javed Iqbal, President, Jamiat Ulama Bihar, Maulana Khalid Kishanganj, Secretary, Jamiat Ulama Kishanganj, Maulana Naveed Alam Qasmi, Qari Naushad Adil, Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Salman Qasmi, Organizer, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Hashim Qasmi, Kokrajhar, Assam.

