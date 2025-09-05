NCP MLC asks UPSC to check IPS Anjana Krishna’s docs after spat with Ajit Pawar



NCP MLC Amol Ramkrushna Mitkari has asked UPSC to verify documents and caste certificate submitted by IPS Officer Anjana Krishna hours after her spat with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: NCP MLC Amol Ramkrushna Mitkari has asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to verify the documents and caste certificate submitted by IPS Officer Anjana Krishna hours after her spat with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

IPS officer Anjana Krishna from Solapur Rural Police was taking action against illegal sand mining after complaints lodged by villagers.

This was when a local NCP member on the spot called up Ajit Pawar and asked the officer to speak to him. In the call which has now gone viral, Ajit Pawar is heard saying:

"I am giving directions to stop the action. You tell the Tehsildar that the Deputy Chief Minister himself said so."

Unsure about the veracity of the caller, Anjana Krishna asked Pawar to call on her cell phone. Her insistence infuriated Ajit Pawar who threatened action against the cop.

“Aik minute... aik minute... main tere ooper action loonga... I will take action against you. Do you have so much daring?”

He insisted that she immediately halt the crackdown and follow his directive.

"Bullying, Dangerous Mindset"

Pawar’s heated exchange with an officer on duty sparked a huge outrage.

“This is a clear case bullying, intimidating. The IPS officer was clearly obstructed and prevented from performing her duty”, senior Journalist Raju Parulekar wrote on X.

Reacting on the brazen incident, activist and Supreme Court Lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, said,

“When goons become Dy CM! See how Ajit Pawar is ostensibly threatening a lady IPS officer.”

“Politicians think themselves above the law. They expect everyone to bow down to their power, forgetting that public servants are accountable to the people, not to political threats. This mindset is dangerous”, Nalini Unagar wrote on X.

NCP MLC's Letter to UPSC

However, instead of remorse, the NCP has written a letter to the Union Public Service Commission and asked it to verify the officer’s documents.

"I, being a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is extremely necessary to thoroughly check/verify the educational, caste certificates and other necessary documents submitted by Anjana Krishna IPS”, NCP MLC Amol Ramkrushna Mitkari wrote in his letter to Secretary UPSC.

“Doubts have been expressed about the veracity of the records and information presented. Therefore, it is my humble request to you to conduct a detailed investigation at the commission level, ensure its veracity and provide appropriate information to the concerned departments”, he wrote.

An Acclaimed Officer

Anjana Krishna V.S. is currently serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Karmala, Solapur district. She is known for her integrity and sharpness.

Anjana had cracked the UPSC Civil Services exams in 2022, securing All India Rank of 355.

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Anjana comes from a modest background. Her father runs a textile business, while her mother is employed as a typist in the local court.

She studied at St Mary's Central School in Thiruvananthapuram's Poojappura suburb before pursuing a B.Sc. in Mathematics at NSS College, Neeramankara.

