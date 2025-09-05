Prophet Muhammad: A Beacon of Hope and Mercy



Allah (swt) sent His beloved and final Messenger, Prophet Muhammad, The Almighty, as a beacon of hope and mercy for all of humanity.

Friday September 5, 2025 11:21 AM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

The blessed birth of the Mercy to the Worlds, Prophet Muhammad (Sallalahu Aleihi Wa Sallam), took place in an era of chaos and moral decline.

It was a time when nobility and humanity had nearly disappeared from the surface of the earth and oppression and tyranny prevailed everywhere. Justice was a distant dream.

The people’s longing for fairness was like fish gasping for water. Modesty and decency had faded away; while immorality and shamelessness became the norm.

Gambling was considered a mark of pride, and adultery had become second nature to one and all youths of the society.

Women were treated as inferior beings and unworthy of respect. The birth of a daughter was seen as a disgrace, and many newborn girls were buried alive out of shame. The rights of women were trampled upon, and their dignity was left unprotected.

The society had become a hub of crime and sin, ruled by individuals who resembled the tyrants of history—some as ruthless as Nimrod, others as arrogant as Pharaoh, some as ambitious as Shaddad, and others as greedy as Qarun.

The world was overshadowed with darkness, with no guiding light to break through the gloom.

Amidst this moral and spiritual decay, idolatry was deeply entrenched in society. Some worshipped stones, others chanted praises to deities; while many bowed to stars or lifeless idols, hoping for their needs to be fulfilled. The pursuit of truth and wisdom had been abandoned, leaving the people trapped in ignorance.

Yet, in the midst of this darkness, a small group remained steadfast in their devotion to Allah, The Almighty, believing in the divine scriptures. However, their voices were drowned in the overwhelming tide of ignorance and moral corruption.

Even when they tried to guide society, their words fell on deaf ears. The hearts of the people had become harder than their mountains—unyielding and stubborn—while their minds were barren like deserts, untouched by wisdom or guidance.

In the midst of such adversity, the world was yearning for a true leader—one who could guide humanity out of darkness. It cried out for a supreme guide, a great benefactor, a healer of the times, and a just ruler—someone who embodied patience and wisdom, courage and strength, and who would bring an end to oppression.

Humanity longed for a figure of impeccable character, unmatched excellence, and sincere devotion—one whose very presence would radiate light and hope. In response to this desperate need, Allah (swt) showered His mercy upon Arabia—and in fact, upon all of humanity.

From the esteemed family of Abdul Muttalib, from the blessed womb of Amina, on a momentous day, in the sixth century—a day that would forever be etched in the pages of history—the world received its greatest gift.

A man destined to be the benefactor of mankind, the teacher of humanity, and the mercy to the worlds was born. He arrived as a beacon of light, tearing through the shroud of ignorance and injustice.

It means Allah (swt) sent His beloved and final Messenger, Prophet Muhammad (saws) as a beacon of hope and mercy for all of humanity. This noble being became known across the world as Muhammad al-Arabi, the unlettered Prophet, the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers (May Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him!)

The environment and society into which Prophet Muhammad (saws) was born was deeply entrenched in moral corruption and spiritual decay. In such an environment, avoiding vice and living a life of piety and Allah-consciousness seemed almost impossible. Instead of fostering virtue, society encouraged moral decline, making the path to righteousness appear obstructed at every turn.

Yet, against all odds, Prophet Muhammad (saws) stood as a beacon of integrity, honesty and truthfulness. He embodied chastity and purity, humility and modesty, kindness and eloquence in such an extraordinary way that the people of Makkah could not stop, but admire him.

His wisdom and sound judgment left them astonished, and whenever he settled a dispute, all parties accepted his decision without hesitation. His impeccable character earned him deep respect, making him a figure of admiration even in a society that had lost its moral compass.

Unlike those around him, Prophet Muhammad (saws) remained untouched by the corruption of his surroundings. Every moment of his blessed life was spent in deep reflection, remembrance of Allah (swt), and a sincere pursuit of truth. Seeking solitude away from the chaos of Makkah, he would retreat to a cave, immersing himself in worship and contemplation.

This period of self-reflection and seclusion further refined his noble character, elevating him to a status beyond mere admiration. He became not just the most respected and trusted person among his people—universally known as "As-Sadiq" (the Truthful) and "Al-Ameen" (the Trustworthy)— but also the most beloved in the sight of Allah, the Lord of all worlds.

One day, while Prophet Muhammad (saws) was in the Cave of Hira, a momentous event occurred. The angel Jibril (Aleihis Salaam!) descended with the Divine Revelation (Wahi), bringing the joyous news that would change the course of history. He ignited a radiant lamp for the entire world, illuminating every corner and nook with its brilliant light, and filling the hearts of people with a profound sense of tranquility and peace. This pivotal moment marked the Prophet Muhammad (saws)'s receipt of the honour of being the final prophet and messenger sent by Allah. It was a destiny he was born to fulfill, as he had been chosen for this sacred mission in this world.

Afterward, the Messenger of Allah, Muhammad (saws) returned home from the Cave of Hira and shared the momentous event with his beloved wife, Khadijah (RadhiAllahu Anha!). She was the only person on the earth who could share in his joy and offer comfort in his distress.

Following this revelation, the Prophet (saws) publicly declared his prophethood to the people of Makkah. The expectation was that the people would listen attentively to the words of this honest and trustworthy messenger, embrace his message in their hearts, and be enriched by the treasure of faith. They should have savoured the sweetness of belief, been willing to sacrifice their lives at his command, and viewed him with admiration.

Ideally, they would have rejected the false religions and idol worship that were mere fabrications of their minds and adopted the declaration of faith as their guiding principle. However, the hearts and minds of the people of Makkah were clouded by ignorance, arrogance, and a false sense of superiority, which prevented them from acknowledging a truth as clear as the midday sun. Their narrow-mindedness led them to deny the Prophethood of the Prophet Muhammad (saws), to reject the crown of prophecy, and —God forbid— to label the Noble Messenger (saws) as a sorcerer or madman. This hostility did not stop there; they pursued him relentlessly, attempting to extinguish the light of prophethood by any means possible.

Yet, a few humble individuals, whom Allah had blessed with wisdom and understanding, recognized the truth of Islam, embraced it wholeheartedly, and became devoted followers of the Prophet (saws). They transformed their lives in accordance with guidance of the Prophet (saws), and their exemplary conduct became a beacon of inspiration and a lesson for the righteous throughout the world.

In stark contrast, the polytheists of Makkah faced humiliation and disgrace in the world, along with the prospect of eternal punishment in the Hereafter. This dire fate was a direct result of their unwarranted enmity towards Islam and their futile attempts to extinguish its radiant light. Meanwhile, the roots of Islam remained firm, destined to thrive and stand for generations to come.

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia, Africa.]

