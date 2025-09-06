Ashwini Kumar, who posed as Pakistani terrorist, arrested



Ashwini Kumar, a Patna man who was residing in Noida, has been arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai during Ganesh Festival

Saturday September 6, 2025 3:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Image posted on X by Mumbai Police]

Mumbai: Ashwini Kumar, a Patna man who was residing in Noida, has been arrested for threatening to blow up Mumbai during Ganesh Festival.

Kumar has been arrested after a joint operation by Mumbai and Noida Police.

Confirming the arrest of Ashwini Kumar, the Mumbai Police said Kumar was arrested withing 24 hours of threatening to bomb Mumbai using RDX.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to the city”, it said in a post on social media platform X.

The Police said it has recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used to send the threat message.

The arrest of Ashwini Kumar came a day after the Mumbai Traffic WhatsApp Helpline received a bomb threat message.

In the message, Ashwini Kumar had posed as a Pakistani terrorist from ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’. Naming himself Firoz, said that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India.

About 400 kg of RDX will be used for the blast, which can "kill 1 crore people", Ashwini Kumar had said in the threat message.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic