Ibrahim Traore video claiming $14bn Burkina Faso, India deal is fake



A viral video showing Ibrahim Traore talking about “$14 billion India, Burkina Faso deal” after fact check analysis turned out to be fake.

Sunday September 7, 2025 0:15 AM , Fact Check by Team ummid.com

Ummid.com Fact Check: A viral video showing Ibrahim Traore talking about “$14 billion India, Burkina Faso deal” after fact check analysis turned out to be fake.

Claim

In the video, Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore is seen talking about a massive $14 billion grain deal between India and the landlocked country in Africa.

In the video, Ibrahim Traore is seen in the military uniform while the flags of the United States and India, with text referencing "TARIFFS" and "CHEMICALS" seen behind.

In the video speech, Ibrahim Traore is seen claiming about a deal to export food grains his country has signed with India. He is also seen boasting about Burkina Faso signing the deal at the time when the Trump administration in the United States is imposing huge tariffs on India.

Full transcript of Ibrahim Traore’s speech:

"When India signed this agreement, the world gasped, but we did not gasp. We had prepared for this day. We had measured the weight of our promise. We had planned the routes, and we had forged the partnerships. The world was surprised, but we were ready. Some asked, why India? Why not the United States or Europe or the others who came before? The answer is simple. The West came with chains disguised as contracts. They came with tariffs on our exports, squeezing every farmer's sweat for their profit. They wanted our grain cheap, but they wanted to sell us their chemicals, their machines, and their promises at a high price. That is not partnership. This is exploitation. India came differently. They came not with tariffs, but with trust. They offered us not only cash, but technology, irrigation, and storage. They respected our sovereignty. They did not ask us to bend our politics. They asked us only to deliver quality, and we agreed. The United States taxes us when we sell, pressures us when we refuse, and lectures us when we resist. India invests when we grow, pays us fairly, and listens when we speak. That is why this deal was made with India. Not because they are perfect. But because they treated us as equals. And in this world, equality is the rarest grain of all."

Some videos posted on different YouTube channels have also claimed about the $14 billion India-Burkina Faso grain deal.

One video while highlighting the importance of the deal, also explained in depth how a landlocked Burkina Faso plans to export wheat, maze, and other food grains to India by improving rail connectivity between the two countries. This is despite the fact that India does not have direct rail connectivity with Burkina Faso.

Fact Check Analysis

The fact check analysis of Ibrahim Traore’s viral video by Team ummid.com revealed it is generated by Artificial Intelligence or AI.

The Team ummid.com began its analysis by verifying the claims made in the video through the government sources and local media.

Neither the government – including the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Burkina Faso, nor any news agency has reported about the “$14 billion grain deal between Burkina Faso and India”.

Team ummid.com then conducted the fact check analysis of Ibrahim Traore’s viral video using AI detection tools.

When checked with HIVE Moderation AI Video Detection Tool, it said the video is “99% AI Generated Content”.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the nodal agency of the Government of India responsible for disseminating information on government policies, programmes, and initiatives to the print and electronic media, is also silent and does not have any mention of the S14 billion deal between India and Burkina Faso”.

The PIB last mentioned Burkina Faso on August 12, 2025 when it reported import of cotton. Before that Burkano Faso was mentioned by the PIB in October 2019 when India implemented a Technical Assistance Programme (TAP) for cotton in 6 African countries, namely – Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Malawi, Nigeria.

When asked with Grok about the deal its answer was:

“The popular X posts and YouTube videos (e.g., from August–September 2025) use AI-edited footage with subtitles promoting the "deal" as a "power move" for food security. The speech contrasts India's "trust" with Western "exploitation," but official records show no corresponding announcement from either government.”

Grok further said:

"The most notable 2025 development is the July completion of the Niangdo dam (580,000 m³ capacity) in Burkina Faso, funded by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund via UNDP. This supports irrigation for 5,000 hectares and benefits 50,000 people but is a multilateral project, not a bilateral deal."

When asked, Perplexity, AI-powered answer engine, also said the claims made in the video are fabricated. Perplexity said:

"This story about a $14 billion grain deal between Burkina Faso and India appears to originate from a series of YouTube videos and social media posts with similar claims. However, at least one prominent YouTube video on the topic contains a disclaimer that the content is "purely fictionalized content created for entertainment purposes only" and that the events shown "are not real". We couldn't find any reports from credible news organizations to verify that a deal of this nature actually took place.

One YouTube channel claimed “$80 billion steel mega deal” between India and Burkina Faso. This claim is also untrue.

Conclusion

The fact check analysis by Team ummid.com using various AI video detection tools and verification done checking the government sources revealed that Ibrahim Traore’s viral speech about “$14 billion India-Burkina Faso grain deal” and “$80 billion steel mega deal between India and Burkina” are AI generated, and thus untrue and fake.

