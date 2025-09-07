Djed Spence on the cusp of making history



Sunday September 7, 2025 8:34 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Djed Spence, the latest pick in the England football team, will become first publicly recognized Muslim player to represent the Three Lions if he plays against Serbia for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier Tuesday.

The 25-year-old left-back, Djed Spence, who has been recalled for the England national football team, emerged as a key player for Spurs this season.

It was expected that he will play for the England against Andorra played at Villa Park football stadium in Aston, Birmingham. England defeated Andorra 2-0, registering a 4th successive victory under head coach Thomas Tuchel in World Cup qualifiers.

Though part of the squad, Djed Spence was not called on the ground.

England will now play against Serbia in Belgrade Tuesday September 09, 2025. And, Djed Spence will become first Muslim to play for the England national football team if he hits the ground.

“An Inspiration for youngsters”

Upon his inclusion in the England football team, Djed Spence had said he hoped his story inspires the youngsters.

“If I can do it, you can do it. Not just Muslim children, but any child of any religion. Do whatever you want and you can achieve it”, the Tottenham Hotspur defender, has been quoted by BBC.

Spence’s journey to the national team has been remarkable. Before December 2024, he had played just 64 minutes of Premier League football. Since then, he has completed 90 minutes in 19 of Tottenham’s 22 league matches, becoming one of the season’s most improved players.

London FA doesn’t track players’ faiths, but Spence, as a Muslim athlete, makes English football history.

“I pray to God often and thank Him,” Spence shared during training at St James’ Park.

“In the most difficult and darkest moments of my life, I have always believed that God was always by my side”, Spence, who has six caps for England Under-21s, said.

2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026. Japan is the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having earned six caps with the MU21s in the 2022-23 EURO campaign under Lee Carsley, Spence arrived with international experience under his belt and an interesting journey to the top.

After starting out as an academy player at Fulham, Spence left his native London for the north east when he joined Middlesbrough in 2018 and he amassed over 60 appearances at the Riverside Stadium before a loan move to Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign saw him become a key player in the Reds' promotion to the Premier League.

Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Agencies.

