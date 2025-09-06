Watch: Two American soldiers arrested for protesting US funding of Israeli genocide



Two American Army Personnel have been arrested for protesting against the US funding of the Israeli Genocide in Gaza, West Bank and other Palestinian occupied lands

Saturday September 6, 2025 12:49 PM , ummid.com News Network

[A Reuters image shows activists protesting in front of the White House against US Funding and Weapons Supply to Israel.]

The two US soldiers – one male and the other female and both in military uniform, are seen in a video being whisked away by the security, their hands tied on their back.

“Every American sitting at home right now needs to realise that you are paying for a Genocide”, one of them is heard saying in the viral video.

“Rise up… Rise up America… Rise up…. It is time to take back this country from these corrupt politicians…

“It is time… It is beyond time…”, the other yelled.

Watch Video

NEW:



🇺🇲🇮🇱 The US military arrested two of his servicemen protesting the US backing of Israel’s genocide of Gaza:



“Rise up America, it is time to take back this country from these corrupt politicians.” pic.twitter.com/gxXkScvb8F — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) September 5, 2025

The Israel occupation forces (IDF) are currently running brazen military offensive to take control of Gaza, displacing around 2 million Palestinian from the besieged enclave.

A l eaked document last week had revealed Trump administration’s plan to “relocate Palestinians” from Gaza to some other countries and convert Gaza into, what US President Donald Trump, calls “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The Israeli offensive and Trump plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza are being opposed by the local residence as well as the United Nations and the American allies mainly Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

“Israeli Genocide”

The protest of American soldiers come days after the world's leading association of genocide scholars has declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

A resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) states that Israel's conduct meets the legal definition as laid out in the UN convention on genocide.

Across a three-page resolution, the IAGS presents a litany of actions undertaken by Israel throughout the 22-month-long war that it recognises as constituting genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, BBC reported on September 01, 2025.

The IAGS is the world's largest professional association of genocide scholars and includes a number of Holocaust experts. Out of its 500 members, 28% took part in the vote and 86% of those who voted supported the resolution.

US Support for Israel

The United States was the first country to recognize the provisional government of Israel upon its founding in 1948, but now termed illegal by the United Nations .

Israel has received hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. foreign aid in the post–World War II era, a level of support that reflects many factors, including a U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and the countries’ shared foreign policy interests in a volatile and strategically important part of the world.

Israel is also a leading buyer of U.S. weapons systems via traditional arms sales, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Since taking office in January 2025, the Trump Administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major FMS sales to Israel, according to US Department of State.

