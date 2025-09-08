GATE 2026 Registration Underway: Important Dates



IIT Guwahati, the official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year, has released the GATE 2026 Important Dates simultaneously starting online registration and application process through the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration

As per the GATE 2026 notification, registration of students was supposed to start on August 25 with the last date of application as September 25, 2025.

IIT Guwahati, however, made some last minute changes and started online application process from August 28 and fixed the last date of application for GATE exam September 28, 2025.

“Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee) is September 28 and Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee) is October 09, 2025”, IIT Guwahati said.

GATE 2026 Schedule

GATE 2026 exam will be held for 30 papers on February 07, 08, 14, and 15, 2026, according GATE schedule released by IIT Guwahati.

The GATE 2026 application with late fees is October 09, 2025, as per the GATE exam schedule the candidates should note.

GATE 2026: Steps to apply

Use the URL to apply for “ gate2026.iitg.ac.in ”.

”. Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2026 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE registration fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2026

Submit the GATE 2026 application form

“GATE 2026 Important Dates”

Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in: August 28 to September 28, 2025 (Without late fee)

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 09, 2025

Display of Defective Applications to rectify: Will be notified later

Last date for rectification of Applications: Will be notified later

Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): Will be notified later

"GATE 2026 Admit Card download date": Will be notified later

GATE 2026 Examination - February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025

"GATE 2026 result date": March 19, 2026

About GATE exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Insdian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2026 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

“GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. The following table shows the list of papers with codes. Please click the Paper/Code to download the syllabus”, IIT Guwahati said.

“A candidate is allowed to appear either in ONE or UP TO TWO test papers. Please see the page Two-Paper Combination for more details”, the institution said.

Candidates appearing in GATE exam can check the list of the papers on the website. Candidates can also visit the official website for GATE Mock Test, Sample Question Papers and Exam Pattern.

