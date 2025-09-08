Global Sumud Flotilla: A Ray of Hope for Gaza



The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail for Gaza on 1st September, from the port city of Barcelona, Spain, and reached Tunisia on 7th September, 2025

Monday September 8, 2025 7:42 PM , Khursheed Alam Daood Qasmi

[Activists aboard Global Sumud Flotilla (Video screen grab)]

The land of Palestine has, for decades, been a battlefield of oppression, occupation and bloodshed. In particular, the besieged people of Gaza have been enduring the harrowing conditions of hunger, thirst, lack of medicine and daily bombings for months. Millions of innocent lives have fallen victim to the apathy of global politics.

At such a time, people from different parts of the world, of various races, colours, religions and beliefs, have come together as champions of humanity to deliver a message that the public has not yet abandoned its human responsibilities. This sentiment found practical expression in the form of the "Global Sumud Flotilla."

Departure of the Global Sumud Flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail for Gaza on 1st September 2025, from the port city of Barcelona, Spain. This maritime convoy includes hundreds of activists from various countries. A second part of the flotilla is scheduled to depart from Sidi Bou Said, a port in Tunisia. However, unfavorable weather conditions have caused a delay. Now, this segment is expected to depart on 10th September 2025, and will join the other parts of the flotilla, which have already departed from Spain and Italy, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Just as the convoys from Italy and Spain include activists from dozens of European countries, the Tunisian convoy will carry participants from numerous African and Arab nations, including Tunisia, South Africa, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Malaysia, Pakistan, Turkey and others. In total, the flotilla comprises approximately 70 ships and boats.

Around 44 countries are represented through the participation of doctors, actors, artists, parliamentarians, humanitarians, sailors and social workers. The flotilla is carrying food supplies, medicines, clean drinking water, medical equipment and other essential items.

The primary objectives of this convoy are: to break the illegal Israeli blockade on Gaza, to establish a humanitarian corridor for aid delivery and to put an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza. According to organizers, the flotilla is expected to reach Gaza by 15th September 2025.

Organization of the Global Sumud Flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla campaign is organized by four major groups, all of which have previously been involved in land and sea missions for Gaza. These four groups are:

Global Movement to Gaza: a grassroots movement that has carried out international solidarity actions in support of Gaza and to break the blockade.

a grassroots movement that has carried out international solidarity actions in support of Gaza and to break the blockade. Freedom Flotilla Coalition: a group with over fifteen years of experience in maritime missions.

a group with over fifteen years of experience in maritime missions. Maghreb Sumud Flotilla: an initiative based in North Africa that carries out aid missions in support of and solidarity with the Palestinian community.

an initiative based in North Africa that carries out aid missions in support of and solidarity with the Palestinian community. Sumud Nusantara: a convoy led by civil society from Malaysia and eight other countries, working to break the siege on Gaza and build solidarity among Global South nations.

Threats and Dangers

[Crowd in Sidi Bou Said, a coastal town near the capital Tunis greeting Sumud Flotilla on its arrival in Tunisia (Video screen grab)]

The Global Sumud Flotilla is facing serious threats and dangers. Despite moving forward toward its destination through ocean storms and extreme weather conditions, an even greater threat has emerged from the occupying Israeli government. Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has openly stated that the flotilla’s activists will be considered "terrorists" and "war criminals," and that, if necessary, the flotilla may be forcibly stopped. This threat is not only a real danger to the safety of the mission, but also a challenge to international human rights standards and international law.

Amnesty International and other human rights organizations have stated that stopping any peaceful humanitarian flotilla is a clear violation of international law and must receive an immediate response from global public opinion. For the flotilla's activists, this is not merely a sea voyage — it is a courageous step for justice and human awareness, taken despite physical danger.

Participation of Global Figures

The significance of the Global Sumud Flotilla increased greatly when renowned and influential international figures joined the initiative. Their participation not only brought global attention to the flotilla but also delivered a powerful moral and humanitarian message: that silence in the face of oppression is unacceptable. Here are some of the prominent personalities on board:

Greta Thunberg: the famous Swedish environmental activist, who was previously heading toward Gaza with aid aboard the Medelin ship, but was abducted by Israeli forces along with her companions.

the famous Swedish environmental activist, who was previously heading toward Gaza with aid aboard the Medelin ship, but was abducted by Israeli forces along with her companions. Susan Sarandon: a renowned American actress and social activist, known for her consistent advocacy for human rights.

a renowned American actress and social activist, known for her consistent advocacy for human rights. Liam Cunningham: an Irish actor and humanitarian, widely recognized for his global activism. Eduardo Fernández: a Spanish Member of Parliament, actively involved in promoting human rights.

an Irish actor and humanitarian, widely recognized for his global activism. Eduardo Fernández: a Spanish Member of Parliament, actively involved in promoting human rights. Ada Colau: the former mayor of Barcelona, who has worked on both local and international levels for social justice.

the former mayor of Barcelona, who has worked on both local and international levels for social justice. Mandla Mandela: Grandson of the legendary South African leader Nelson Mandela, who joined the flotilla from Tunisia.

Their involvement has added immense moral weight to the mission, highlighting that this is not just a political or humanitarian effort, but a global stand for justice and human dignity.

These prominent figures have declared that they will never accept the global silence over the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Their participation is not merely a symbolic protest, but it is a moral and humanitarian duty that sends a clear message to the world: it is every individual’s responsibility to speak out against injustice.

This action also proves that when globally recognized individuals stand with the oppressed, it not only brings the issue of Palestine into the international spotlight but also plays a vital role in awakening the human conscience and amplifying the voice for justice.

Support from International Institutions and Popular Movements

The Global Sumud Flotilla has become a focal point for many international and human rights organizations. It is not being viewed merely as a humanitarian aid convoy, but as a test of global justice and human rights.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights has made a clear demand that the occupying Israeli authorities must provide the flotilla with safe passage and allow aid to reach the people of Gaza.

Amnesty International has unequivocally stated that any attempt to stop the flotilla would be a blatant violation of international law and a serious breach of human rights. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has already called for the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors for Gaza, and this flotilla serves to further reinforce that legal stance.

This broad international support demonstrates that the flotilla is not acting in isolation, it represents a growing global consensus that humanitarian access and the protection of civilians are non-negotiable principles of international law.

Public Solidarity Alongside Institutional Support

In addition to institutional backing, the public response to the Global Sumud Flotilla has been deeply significant. Across Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, numerous social and grassroots organizations have expressed solidarity with the flotilla through protest demonstrations, symbolic maritime rallies and human chains. These activities have made it clear that the issue of Palestine is no longer confined to the Middle East, it has become a global humanitarian cause.

This widespread support reflects a powerful truth: while global politics often revolve around the balance of power, institutions and popular movements still play a crucial role in keeping the voices of the oppressed alive on the international agenda. It is a reminder that the will of the people can transcend borders and challenge injustice, even when political systems fail to do so.

Voice of the Human Conscience

Although it cannot be said with certainty whether the flotilla will reach its destination or not, its symbolic importance remains immensely significant. This convoy has succeeded in bringing the issue of Palestine back into global focus far beyond merely delivering aid to the besieged and oppressed people of Gaza.

It has exposed the hypocrisy of global powers those who loudly proclaim human rights and democracy on one hand, yet remain silent spectators to the atrocities inflicted on innocent children, women and the elderly on the other.

This flotilla is, in fact, the collective voice of humanity’s conscience, sending a clear message that oppression and genocide cannot be ignored.

Strong Message from European Dockworkers

European dockworkers have sent a stern warning to Israel that if it even attempts to approach the Global Sumud Freedom Flotilla, the sea will be turned into an impassable barrier. This is a serious and organized declaration, one that has been demonstrated in the past: workers in Greece, Italy, Spain, and other countries have boycotted Zionist ships, forcing them to remain stranded helplessly along European coasts for days.

Now, the situation is even more sensitive. The Freedom Flotilla is a convoy of life and human rights for the besieged people of Gaza. If Israel attacks it, European dockworkers are prepared to transform the entire Mediterranean into a fortress of resistance, severely impacting Tel Aviv’s commercial and military access. Israeli ships, whether commercial or military, will be denied access to any European port. This is particularly significant given that a large portion of Israel’s exports and imports rely on maritime routes.

A New Tale of Resilience

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a voice raised against war, genocide and global silence. It embodies all those who have stood up against oppression from around the world. This convoy reminds us that resistance is not only fought on the battlefield; it is also resistance when people leave their comfortable lives behind, brave the fierce waves of the sea, and risk their lives in support of the oppressed. This story teaches us that resilience knows no borders, no languages, and no colours.

When an environmental activist, an actor, a politician and an ordinary citizen come together on the same boat to stand against tyranny, it declares that the struggle for justice and freedom is a shared human duty. It is this resilience that carries the cries rising from the rubble of Gaza all the way to New York, Barcelona, Johannesburg, Tunis and Jakarta. This convoy is a symbol that the journey of steadfastness will not stop.

Palestine is a Cause of All Humanity

The Global Sumud Flotilla declares the undeniable truth that Palestine is a cause for all humanity. This convoy reminds us that the power of the oppressor is never permanent, and the cries of the oppressed cannot be silenced for centuries. Even if today’s ruling powers of the world have closed their eyes for their own interests, the collective conscience of the people is awakening. The waves rising from different parts of the world have the potential to unite into a global storm.

This flotilla is a symbol that the world has not yet been completely swallowed by darkness. There are still voices that do not fear raising the banner of truth even in front of the oppressor’s cannons. Although it is possible that Israel may use force to prevent this convoy from reaching its destination, the reality is that its core message has already reached the people.

It has exposed the double standards of the world’s major powers and connected the sacrifices of the Palestinian people with the global movements for justice, human rights and freedom. This flotilla is not just a sea voyage; it is a truth etched into the pages of history, telling future generations that when the global conscience was asleep, there were still people alive who stood with the oppressed and dared to challenge the oppressor.

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia.]

