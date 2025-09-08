Nepal Gen Z protest leaves 14 dead, UN body calls for probe



The UN High Commission for Human Rights has called for a transparent probe into the deaths in Nepal Monday September 08, 2025 following the protest dubbed as Gen Z Movement

In a strong reaction after the killings by the security forces in Nepal, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed deep concerns over, what it said, “unnecessary or disproportionate use of force.”

“We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation”, Ravina Shamdasani, Spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said in a statement.

“We have received several deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by security forces during protests organized by youth groups demonstrating against corruption and the recent Government ban on social media platforms”, she said.

“We call on the authorities to respect and ensure the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression”, she added.

At least 19 people, including children, have been killed during the mass protests by youngsters in the Nepalese Capital Kathmandu and other cities.

Video footage and images showed some protesters tried to storm into the Nepal Parliament.

Nepal Crackdown on Social Media

The protest in Nepal started Monday morning when hundreds of thousands people hit the streets in capital Kathmandu and other cities of Nepal against corruption and crackdown on social media.

The KP Oli Sharma government had asked the social media companies active in the country to register and open their offices in Nepal.

However, except TikTok and Viber, other companies – including Facebook, WhastApp, Twitter, Instagram, refused to comply with the government guidelines.

Their refusal resulted in the ban on as many as 26 social media companies active in Nepal.

“Violence against children unacceptable”

Infuriated by the ban and crackdown on social media companies, the Nepal Youth, including school children in uniform, started protested which turned violent and the security personnel using force.

“The UNICEF is deeply alarmed by reports of violence against children during today’s protests in Nepal. The use of force against children is unacceptable and must stop immediately”, the UN body which works for children said.

“As a State Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Nepal is obligated to respect children’s rights — including freedom of association & peaceful assembly”, the UNICEF said.

“UNICEF stands with the children of Nepal and urges all actors to prioritize their safety, dignity, and rights above all”, the UN body said.

Local daily, The Kathmandu Post, citing the Kathmandu District Administration Office said, ‘Hami Nepal’ organised the rally, which had sought prior approval.

Hami Nepal chairperson, Sudhan Gurung, said the protest was a response to government actions and corruption, and that similar demonstrations were being held across the country.

Nepal Home Minister Quits

Nepal’s Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has tendered his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, citing moral grounds.

On the other hand, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is demanding Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s immediate resignation and calling for early elections.

Meanwhile, the Rupandehi and Sunsari district administrations have enforced curfews in Butwal, Bhairahawa, and Itahari following intensified demonstrations.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the curfew in Butwal and Bhairahawa is effective from 4 pm to 10 pm, banning gatherings, rallies, and protests within designated zones.

In Butwal, restrictions cover areas from Dhago Karkhana Bridge to Belbas Chowk, while in Bhairahawa, it spans from Rohinikhola Bridge to Bethari Bridge.



