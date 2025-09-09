Israel bomb Doha where Hamas leaders were discussing Gaza ceasefire



The Israeli forces have conducted airstrikes in Doha, Qatar on the site where Hamas leadership was discussing the ceasefire proposal forwarded to them by the United States

Tuesday September 9, 2025 9:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Doha (Qatar): The Israeli occupation forces (IDF) have conducted airstrikes in Doha, Qatar on the site where Hamas leadership was discussing the ceasefire proposal forwarded to the Resistance Groups by the United States.

There is no immediate report of casualties and damage after the Israeli airstrikes on Doha.

Claims and Counter Claims

In a statement soon after the airstrikes, Israel said it is "increasingly optimistic that its strike on Hamas’s leadership in Qatar was successful", Army Radio cites a defense official as saying.

The Hamas sources, however, told Reuters that the terror group’s officials in the ceasefire negotiating team survived the Israeli attack.

Talking to Doha based Al Jazeera, Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, also confirmed that the group’s leadership that was targeted in Doha has survived the Israeli attack.

Qatar is one of the closest allies of the United States. Qatar also hosts America’s largest military airbase in the Middle East.

Qatar, along with Egypt, is mediating between Israel and Palestinian Resistance Groups for a ceasefire since October 2023.

On a number of occasions in the past, Israel has accused Qatar leadership of “not exerting enough pressure on Hamas and Palestinian Resistance Fighters” to lay arms and release hostages.

Outrage, Condemnation

Some Israeli media are reporting that the Trump administration in the United States gave the "green signal" to the Israeli bombardment on Qatar - its closest ally in the Middle East.

The attack, however, has sparked a massive outrage.

More on this soon...

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic