CBSE 10th, 12th 2026 Private Candidate Form Submission Starts

The online registration for CBSE private candidates appearing in the 2026 Class 10th, 12th board exams started from September 09 and the last date of registration has been fixed as September 30, 2025

Thursday September 11, 2025 6:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE 2025 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started receiving Online Forms from the private students who wish to appear in the Class 10th and 12th board exams to be held in February / March / April 2026.

The online registration for CBSE private candidates appearing in the 2026 Class 10th, 12th board exams started from September 09 and the last date of registration has been fixed as September 30, 2025.

Private candidates who fail to submit their forms before the due date can do so from October 03 to 11, 2025 by paying the prescribed late fees.

CBSE Private Candidate Eligibility

As per the notification released by the CBSE, the candidates who can fill the private candidate form for the 2026 board exams to be held for the Classes 10th and 12th are:

Candidates of the Class 10 and 12 exams of the session 2024-25 who have been declared ESSENTIAL REPEAT in the result of the 2025 board exams.

Candidates of the Class 10 and 12 exams of the session 2024-25 who have placed in COMPARTMENT in the board’s main and supplementary exams 2025 i.e. Second Chance Compartment Candidates.

Candidates who have been declared FAIL / ESSENTIAL REPEAT in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Passed out candidates of the 2025 CBSE 10th and 12th board exams who wish to improve their score in one or more subjects.

The CBSE in its notification further asked the candidates to submit online form using the specific link available on its official website.

The CBSE also said the exams of the candidates under the above categories will be held as per the syllabus published on the website.

Candidates are also advised to check the exam fees details of which is available on the CBSE website before proceeding to fill the 2026 board exam form. The exam fees should be paid in online mode only.

CBSE Datesheet 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the datesheets of the Class 10th and 12th board exams 2026. It will however publish the same soon.

Last year, the CBSE Class 12th exam started on February 15 and continued till April 04, 2025. The CBSE Class 10th exam 2025 also began on February 15, but ended on March 18, 2025. The results were declared on May 08, 2025.

The CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet last year was published on the website in the month of November, and in previous years in October. Accordingly, candidates can expect CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2026 by October end or early November.

The candidates should also note that to help students understand the board exam pattern, the CBSE also publishes sample question papers of class 10 and 12 both before the board exams.

