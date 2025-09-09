RSS Pracharak Radhakrishnan to be India’s New Vice President



Former Maharashtra Governor and a member of right-wing Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CP Radhakrishnan, has been elected 15th Vice President of India

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Governor and a member of right-wing Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CP Radhakrishnan, has been elected 15th Vice President of India.

Radhakrishnan defeated the INDIA bloc candidate B Sudershan Reddy – a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

The ruling NDA candidate Radhakrishnan received 452 of the total 767 votes whereas Sudershan Reddy of the INDIA bloc could manage only 300 votes, a figure which is at least 13 less than the its tally in the Parliament.

Interestingly, there were talks of cross-voting and cracks among the ruling alliance. However, the Vice President election result showed at least 13 Opposition MPs voted for the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

