ASUS unpacks most powerful ProArt P16 Copilot+ PC to date

Tech giant ASUS Friday unpacked all new ProArt P16, its flagship Copilot+ PC for creators which is a perfect blend of professional-grade performance and portability

Saturday September 13, 2025 0:32 AM , ummid.com News Network

Fremont (California): Tech giant ASUS Friday unpacked all new ProArt P16, its flagship Copilot+ PC for creators which is a perfect blend of professional-grade performance and portability.

Featuring the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display – the best display in an ASUS laptop to date – ProArt P16 offers stunning color accuracy, visual clarity, seamless motion, and eye care for exceptional visuals.

Combined with this best-in-class visual experience is a significant performance boost provided by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU for demanding creative tasks – most notably the acceleration of 10-bit 4:2:2 video workflows.

Additionally, Copilot+ PC capabilities along with NVIDIA RTX AI acceleration, and exclusive ASUS AI tools like StoryCube and MuseTree empower creators to work smarter, faster, and more intuitively than ever.

ProArt P16 Specfications

ProArt P16 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, and makes light work of even the most demanding and resource-intensive professional tasks.

Boasting up to 50 TOPS of NPU processing power, it accelerates AI-driven tasks, such as speech-to-text transcribing, auto sequence-framing, and scene-edit detection, so creators can focus on storytelling, not workflow.

Meanwhile, 64GB of lightning-fast LPDDR5X RAM and a 4TB PCIe 4.0 upgradable SSD slash loading times, rapidly elevating projects to masterpieces, whenever and wherever.

Other Features

ProArt P16 comes with ultra-efficient Ambient Cooling technology which ensures top performance and quiet operation for daily tasks.

ProArt P16 is equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU which unlocks Next-Gen performance for creators in a portable form factor.

The ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display redefines professional visuals, delivering a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07-billion colors, Pantone Validated certification, and factory-calibrated Delta E < 1 color accuracy to ensure colors remain true to the creator's vision across every medium.

As the flagship ASUS Copilot+ PC, the ProArt P16 combines next-gen RTX AI acceleration with exclusive ASUS AI tools to transform how creators work; from high-speed image generation to AI-enhanced video editing and 3D design.



