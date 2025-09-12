CBSE to upgrade into International Board: Pradhan



The Central Board of Education (CBSE) is planning to upgrade itself into an International board and open schools out of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Friday September 12, 2025 5:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the Teachers' Day event in Dubai. (Image shared on X by @dpradhanbjp]

Dubai: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) is planning to upgrade itself into an International board and open schools out of India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“The CBSE is planning to commission an international board, and schools following that will open globally, including in the UAE”, Pradhan told Dubai based Gulf News.

Pradhan was in Dubai to participate a Teachers' Day event organised by the Indian Consulate in Dubai Thursday September 11, 2025.

According to Pradhan, there are currently 109 CBSE schools in the UAE, which are run under the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, located at the Consulate.

CBSE at a glance

Besides the UAE, the CBSE already has overseas schools in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and other countries that are run under the supervision of the Indian consulates located in the respective countries.

The premium education board is considered the largest in India having over 28,900 affiliated schools across the country as of June 2024.

The CBSE affiliated school offer students prescribed syllabus designed in Indian context. But in 2010, the board had introduced CBSE International or CBSE-i, which is a curriculum for Indian and overseas students but it is no longer offered.

According to reports, the CBSE is currently re-preparing to re-enter the international education sector with a new global curriculum expected to launch in April 2026.

The new curriculum is intended to provide a globally aligned, adaptable syllabus, rivaling international boards like the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge, and will integrate national educational priorities with global learning standards.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic