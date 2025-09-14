Al Haramain plays down loud bang heard near Masjid Nabawi in Madinah

Al Haramain, which keeps track of happenings in and around The Two Holy Mosques, played down the loud bang heard near The Prophet’s Mosque (Masjd Nabawi) in Madinah al Munawwarah

Madinah al Munawwarah: Al Haramain, which keeps track of happenings in and around The Two Holy Mosques, played down the loud bang heard near The Prophet’s Mosque (Masjd Nabawi) in Madinah al Munawwarah.

Al Haramain of The Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah said it is in knowhow of the incident and asked people to refrain from spreading unverified information.

The Al Haramain’s statement came after videos widely shared on social media showed unidentified objects spotted in the sky near Masjid an Nabawi before dawn Thursday.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred near Masjid An Nabawi at approximately 5:43 yesterday (Thursday) morning, during which a loud bang was heard and some visuals were captured.

“We kindly urge everyone to refrain from speculation and wait for verified information from official sources when it becomes available”, Inside Haramain said in a statement posted on X.

Sharing the video showing “the flying object accompanied by loud bang”, some media outlets have said “Saudi Arabia intercepted missile flown at close proximity to Masjid an Nabawi in Madinah”.

It is also speculated in the media that the intercepted missile was a Yemeni missile heading towards Israel.

However, except the Inside Haramain statement cited above, there is no official denial or confirmation by the Saudi authorities.

The explosion near Masjid Nabawi has been reported amidst the rising tension in the Middle East, especially after the Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar on September 09, 2025 .

